Borderlands Trio: Stephan Crump / Kris Davis / Eric McPherson: Wandersphere

By DAN MCCLENAGHAN
 6 days ago

It begins so quietly, whispering out of silence like a ghost. The creaking door of Stephan Crump's arco bass, the hiss of Eric McPherson's brushes, the parsimonious delicacy of Kris Davis' piano notes. This is what opens Disc one of this two CD outing by the Borderlands Trio. The tune's following half hour's worth of improvisational expressionism—an exercise in filling the vacuum with free flowing musical ideas—gathers momentum, like an incoming storm, or maybe a colony of microscopic organisms reaching a population density that allows it to flourish, to thrive. To mutate to a level of success that will ensure its survival.

Theo Bleckmann & The Westerlies: This Land

Given the state of the nation in 2021, it is no wonder that protest music has been springing up in all genres. This particular effort by vocalist Theo Bleckmann and the brass quartet the Westerlies mixes protest songs and hymns of the past with original compositions, to comment on various present-day problems.
allaboutjazz.com

The Biscodini Organ Trio: Lockdown 2020

With Lockdown 2020, the Biscodini Organ Trio don't exactly reinvent the instrumental concept at the heart of its name, but the album does go a long way in reminding us of its self-renewing nature. The collective light touch tendered by this guitar/keyboard/drums ensemble taps the potential of the format in such a way both the material and its musicianship sounds equally fresh and infectious.
earmilk.com

Casii Stephan's "These Hard Days" delivers an important message about community

Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Casii Stephan is best known for her hopeful and honest storytelling, which has a profound effect in the way that she connects with her listeners. Inspired by legendary female artists such as Florence Welch, Fiona Apple and Carole King, the artist is driven to create songs that deliver raw value and wisdom through personal messages. Now she has unleashed "These Hard Days", a somber and emotive indie pop single.
allaboutjazz.com

Joe Harriott: Free Form & Abstract Revisited

Call it partisanship or maybe musical chauvinism, but North American audiences have traditionally had little appreciation for jazz musicians from the United Kingdom or, for that matter, Europe. Rewind back to 1961, and explain why Americans were not hip to the Joe Harriott Quintet? His two releases, Free Form, released in 1961, and Abstract, in 1963, if released by an American artist would have been held in the same regard as the music of Sonny Rollins or Ornette Coleman. That might be a bold statement, but the proof is these remastered recordings.
Dream of the One Sentenced to Death by Michael Eaton

The Maximal Effect is the second release from Symbiotique, the electroacoustic duo of Michael Eaton and Seth Andrew Davis. Over the course of eight spontaneous improvisations, Eaton improvises on winds (tenor and soprano saxophones plus flute) with Davis processing him both live and in post production on laptop electronics. The Maximal Effect follows up on the duo's 2020 eponymous release, Symbiotique, which inaugurated the Kansas City-based Mother Brain Records. "Dream of the One Sentenced to Death" is inspired by the painting of the same name by Roberto Aizenberg.
allaboutjazz.com

Gerry Eastman Trio: Trust Me

Right out of the gate, this is a great recording. Gerry Eastman is the moving force as guitarist, producer, arranger, and photographer. If you dig soul jazz and B3 organ trios, it is a safe bet that you will enjoy this session from start to finish. So many great sounds are conjured up: you hear Wes Montgomery, but Jimmy Ponder too. Charlie Earland and Richard "Groove" Holmes must have gone into Greg Lewis' ears at some point, and of course, Jimmy Smith too. Taru Alexander on drums keeps things moving along and takes a wonderfully musical solo on "St Marteen Swing" that reminds you of the difference between a timekeeper and a percussionist.
allaboutjazz.com

Renee Rosnes: Kinds of Love

Still riding high on the energy generated by her superwoman jazz group Artemis—Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller— pianist Renee Rosnes, undaunted by the string of world crises but just as ruminative as the rest of us, elicits some of the most emotive and enthralling music of her career on Kinds of Love.
allaboutjazz.com

Gemini by Adrianne Duncan

Each track on Gemini, the new album from pianist, singer and composer Adrianne Duncan, is a mini-suite in its own right. Duncan draws upon her background in classical music and jazz to create her rich sonic palettes; her dense harmonies and often unconventional structures leave room for improvisation and melodic development. The ensemble of world-class Los Angeles jazz musicians on the album include Nick Mancini on vibraphone, Dan Lutz on bass, Jimmy Branly on drums, Katisse Buckingham on sax and flute and John Tegmeyer on clarinet. “The title track ‘Gemini,’ the sole instrumental piece, reveals another facet of Duncan’s compositional gifts. The grooving, churning odd-meter structure gives ample space to all the soloists, beginning with a heated round of trading between flute and clarinet, followed by drums over an ostinato and finally vibes on the closing vamp.” (David Adler)
allaboutjazz.com

Ray Obiedo: Latin Jazz Project Vol.2

There is a train of thought which proposes that the beginnings of the modern Latin jazz movement originated with the co-mingling of mambo and bebop. Although there is no empirical evidence to support this proposition, the uptake of the Latin style by boppers such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and Herbie Mann gives some credence to the notion. The music presented by guitarist Ray Obiedo in Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2, while grounded in the Latin jazz construct, is delivered in a more contemporary framework.
allaboutjazz.com

Stéphane Payen, Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Tordini, Tom Rainey: All Set

The contrasts heard on All Set are both its center and its strength. The music, contributed by saxophonists Stephane Payen (straight alto saxophone) and Ingrid Laubrock (tenor saxophone) is inspired by Milton Babbitt's third stream serial composition "All Set" which was performed in 1957. While that piece was through- composed, these nine compositions stand out for the quartet's ability to balance composition with improvisation.
allaboutjazz.com

Mr. Mac by Will Boyd

This is an original composition by multi reed instrumentalist Will Boyd dedicated to his high school band director Dwight McMillan. Soulful Noise is an album of tributes, spirituals, and the blues. Song Listing. 1) His Eye is on the Sparrow 2) Sparrow Postlude 3)Charis 4) Tango for Barb and Janice...
allaboutjazz.com

New Releases By Nadje Noordhuis, Lisa Hilton, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, säje And More

This broadcast presents a bounty harvest of new releases from trumpeter Nadje Noordhuis, pianist Lisa Hilton, vocalists Staci Griesbach, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould plus a single by säje (Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, Erin Bentlage) with Gerald Clayton, with birthday shoutouts to Lovie Austin (Downhearted Blues), Doris Tauber (Them There Eyes), Emily Remler, Helen Sung, Giacomo Gates, Diana Perez, Wesla Whitfield, Vi Redd and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
allaboutjazz.com

Jalen Baker: This is Me, This is Us

Joining the ranks of young vibraphonists with skills galore, Jalen Baker brings a lot to the table on his debut record, This is Me, This is Us. Like Joel Ross, Sasha Berliner and Warren Wolf—the last of whom provides liner notes for the album—Baker's ambition goes beyond instrumental virtuosity. His compositional aims are just as impressive, as he offers a string quartet to complement several of his smartly written pieces, many of which reference pressing social and political challenges.
allaboutjazz.com

Sheila Jordan: Comes Love: Lost Session 1960

Sheila Jordan falls into that unique category of vocalist whose voice, once heard, is unlikely to be mistaken for anyone else. Now at ninety-two, she continues to perform regularly, if not frequently, most recently in August 2021 at Jazz In The Park in Peekskill New York. This release entitled Comes Love: Lost Session 1960 was recorded on June 19, 1960 at Olmsted Sound Studios NYC for Chatam Records backed by unidentified accompanists. Ms. Jordan was thirty-one at the time of this recording but, perhaps understandably, she has no recollection of this session nor the names of the musicians supporting her. This outing pre-dates by more than two years her official debut recording for Blue Note Records entitled Portrait Of Sheila on which she was accompanied by guitarist Barry Galbraith, bassist Steve Swallow and drummer Denzil Best.
allaboutjazz.com

The 55 Bar Mixtape

All About Jazz celebrates the iconic 55 Bar and the essential role it plays as an establishment where bands are born and sounds shaped over time thanks to its longstanding commitment to jazz. Adored by patrons and musicians since the '80s, the 55 Bar has faced difficult economic challenges during the pandemic and as a result, need our support to continue operations (learn more). If you have the means, please make a donation and help 55 Bar reach its financial goal through their GoFundMe campaign.
allaboutjazz.com

Kerry Moffit: What Goes Around Comes Around

Kerry Moffit's reputation in trumpet circles preceded him long before this recording. Like so many "you ought to hear this guy" types, one discounts friendships, hangs, boosters, and all the rest. Moffit, however, is "as advertised." There are quite a few people with underground reputations. Moffit's should be above ground. Listening to him, you might think, "ok, Tom Harrell," but then nobody is Tom Harrell except Tom Harrell. So, you are stuck for superlatives. As a player and composer, Moffit is, as they say, "deserving of wider recognition." He can play, and so can his bandmates. Moffit made his bones in service bands starting in the 1990s, and has toured extensively with a variety of them. Word does get around, especially in military towns like San Antonio, Texas, where such bands are based. So Moffit may be underground, but he is not unknown.
allaboutjazz.com

Tim Hagans: A Conversation

The pandemic has given trumpet player and composer Tim Hagans a chance to step away from the physicality of the trumpet and focus on seeking new paths for his music. In this episode of LINER NOTES Tim speaks about preparing for an upcoming gig in Europe after not playing with other musicians for nearly two years, as well as his stunning new recording, A Conversation, featuring Germany's NDR Big Band.
allaboutjazz.com

Nate Wooley: Mutual Aid Music

With Mutual Aid Music, trumpeter Nate Wooley expands the ideas that underlay his Battle Piece series, (heard on three albums on Relative Pitch Records from 2015, 2017 and 2019) to produce a double CD which absorbs and enthralls. To the original cast of accomplished improvisers, comprising saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, vibraphonist Matt Moran and pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, Wooley adds four players, who hail from contemporary classical backgrounds. Of these, pianist Cory Smythe has had the greatest exposure to jazz audiences, not least through his work as part of drummer Tyshawn Sorey's groups, but cellist Mariel Roberts, violinist Joshua Modney and percussionist Russell Greenberg all prove similarly proficient at spanning genres.
allaboutjazz.com

Miles Davis: How 9 Jazz Icons Remember His Genius

Miles was more like my good friend. He made sure I was eating, he took care of me, gave me money without asking when we were scuffling along. He was really special. He would ask me, ‘Are you reading?’. Like nearly every other jazz fan on the planet, I've long...
