Borderlands Trio: Stephan Crump / Kris Davis / Eric McPherson: Wandersphere

Kerry Moffit's reputation in trumpet circles preceded him long before this recording. Like so many "you ought to hear this guy" types, one discounts friendships, hangs, boosters, and all the rest. Moffit, however, is "as advertised." There are quite a few people with underground reputations. Moffit's should be above ground. Listening to him, you might think, "ok, Tom Harrell," but then nobody is Tom Harrell except Tom Harrell. So, you are stuck for superlatives. As a player and composer, Moffit is, as they say, "deserving of wider recognition." He can play, and so can his bandmates. Moffit made his bones in service bands starting in the 1990s, and has toured extensively with a variety of them. Word does get around, especially in military towns like San Antonio, Texas, where such bands are based. So Moffit may be underground, but he is not unknown.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO