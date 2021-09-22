CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Obituary: Weldon Mace

skyhinews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeldon Mace, age 80 of Grand Junction, CO — formerly of Granby, CO and Perry, IA — passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Provo, UT. The younger of two sons, Weldon was born on April 5, 1941 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA to Lester Nelson and Vallie Grace (Karr) Mace. Weldon graduated from Perry High School in 1959. On October 5, 1963, he and Jeanne Wilson were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry, IA.

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Granby, CO
State
Arizona State
City
Tabernash, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Obituaries
State
Utah State
NBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no time for NBA's Covid vaccine selfishness

NBA games don’t begin until Oct. 19, but an unhealthy number of the league’s players are already refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination. And their refusal could sabotage the 2021-22 season. Surprisingly, a small minority of anti-vax players has convinced the players' union that a vaccine mandate during a pandemic...
NBA
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy