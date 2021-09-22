Obituary: Weldon Mace

Weldon Mace, age 80 of Grand Junction, CO — formerly of Granby, CO and Perry, IA — passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Provo, UT. The younger of two sons, Weldon was born on April 5, 1941 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA to Lester Nelson and Vallie Grace (Karr) Mace. Weldon graduated from Perry High School in 1959. On October 5, 1963, he and Jeanne Wilson were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry, IA.