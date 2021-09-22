CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Rosnes: Kinds of Love

By MIKE JURKOVIC
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Still riding high on the energy generated by her superwoman jazz group Artemis—Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller— pianist Renee Rosnes, undaunted by the string of world crises but just as ruminative as the rest of us, elicits some of the most emotive and enthralling music of her career on Kinds of Love.

The Biscodini Organ Trio: Lockdown 2020

With Lockdown 2020, the Biscodini Organ Trio don't exactly reinvent the instrumental concept at the heart of its name, but the album does go a long way in reminding us of its self-renewing nature. The collective light touch tendered by this guitar/keyboard/drums ensemble taps the potential of the format in such a way both the material and its musicianship sounds equally fresh and infectious.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jalen Baker: This is Me, This is Us

Joining the ranks of young vibraphonists with skills galore, Jalen Baker brings a lot to the table on his debut record, This is Me, This is Us. Like Joel Ross, Sasha Berliner and Warren Wolf—the last of whom provides liner notes for the album—Baker's ambition goes beyond instrumental virtuosity. His compositional aims are just as impressive, as he offers a string quartet to complement several of his smartly written pieces, many of which reference pressing social and political challenges.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Gerry Eastman Trio: Trust Me

Right out of the gate, this is a great recording. Gerry Eastman is the moving force as guitarist, producer, arranger, and photographer. If you dig soul jazz and B3 organ trios, it is a safe bet that you will enjoy this session from start to finish. So many great sounds are conjured up: you hear Wes Montgomery, but Jimmy Ponder too. Charlie Earland and Richard "Groove" Holmes must have gone into Greg Lewis' ears at some point, and of course, Jimmy Smith too. Taru Alexander on drums keeps things moving along and takes a wonderfully musical solo on "St Marteen Swing" that reminds you of the difference between a timekeeper and a percussionist.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ray Obiedo: Latin Jazz Project Vol.2

There is a train of thought which proposes that the beginnings of the modern Latin jazz movement originated with the co-mingling of mambo and bebop. Although there is no empirical evidence to support this proposition, the uptake of the Latin style by boppers such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and Herbie Mann gives some credence to the notion. The music presented by guitarist Ray Obiedo in Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2, while grounded in the Latin jazz construct, is delivered in a more contemporary framework.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Little Pat Blue

Mike's on the road and overwhelmed with work so it's up to Pat to come up with something to satiate the frothing demand for bastardly content. Back to the vinyl well he goes—first to talk about six Blue Note albums he discovered on his on-going record buying spree (enjoyable in whatever format you choose) and then to muse a little about how Blue Note is once again building a canon by selecting which albums get memorialized in all-analog vinyl and which albums of the hundred plus already released are his favorite in the format. Don't worry—next time it's back to our regularly scheduled format.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Gemini by Adrianne Duncan

Each track on Gemini, the new album from pianist, singer and composer Adrianne Duncan, is a mini-suite in its own right. Duncan draws upon her background in classical music and jazz to create her rich sonic palettes; her dense harmonies and often unconventional structures leave room for improvisation and melodic development. The ensemble of world-class Los Angeles jazz musicians on the album include Nick Mancini on vibraphone, Dan Lutz on bass, Jimmy Branly on drums, Katisse Buckingham on sax and flute and John Tegmeyer on clarinet. “The title track ‘Gemini,’ the sole instrumental piece, reveals another facet of Duncan’s compositional gifts. The grooving, churning odd-meter structure gives ample space to all the soloists, beginning with a heated round of trading between flute and clarinet, followed by drums over an ostinato and finally vibes on the closing vamp.” (David Adler)
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Take Five with Gabriel Judet-Weinshel

My name is Gabriel Judet-Weinshel. I make music under the project name Unpinnable Butterflies. This is my second solo album as a songwriter, but I've also scored two feature films (the sci-fi thriller picture 7 Splinters in Time and the documentary, for Netflix, From Baghdad to Brooklyn). When I'm not making music, I make films (I also wrote and directed 7 Splinters in Time, which is findable in all the usual virtual places). Film is music; music is film.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Alisa Amador: Narratives

Artists frequently discover something about themselves during the process of creation, and Boston-based musician Alisa Amador is no exception. In her case, the songwriting process allows her to investigate her thoughts and feelings until she discovers what the song will be about. With Narratives, she opens up and allows listeners to come into her inner world and experience her joy, vulnerability and strength.
MUSIC
Joe Harriott: Free Form & Abstract Revisited

Call it partisanship or maybe musical chauvinism, but North American audiences have traditionally had little appreciation for jazz musicians from the United Kingdom or, for that matter, Europe. Rewind back to 1961, and explain why Americans were not hip to the Joe Harriott Quintet? His two releases, Free Form, released in 1961, and Abstract, in 1963, if released by an American artist would have been held in the same regard as the music of Sonny Rollins or Ornette Coleman. That might be a bold statement, but the proof is these remastered recordings.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Stephan Crump: Wandersphere

Let's play a game. Call it "Is it improvised or composed?" Today's contestants are the Borderlands Trio, comprised of bassist Stephan Crump, pianist Kris Davis, and drummer Eric McPherson. Their release Wandersphere, recorded in December, 2020, consists of four tracks on two CDs. Four lengthy tracks, the shortest nearly twenty minutes and the longest at forty-one minutes plus. The game is, of course, rigged because listeners of the trio's previous release Asteroidea (Intakt, 2017) will know all the music is improvised and is the result of instant composing.
SCIENCE
allaboutjazz.com

Stéphane Payen, Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Tordini, Tom Rainey: All Set

The contrasts heard on All Set are both its center and its strength. The music, contributed by saxophonists Stephane Payen (straight alto saxophone) and Ingrid Laubrock (tenor saxophone) is inspired by Milton Babbitt's third stream serial composition "All Set" which was performed in 1957. While that piece was through- composed, these nine compositions stand out for the quartet's ability to balance composition with improvisation.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mr. Mac by Will Boyd

This is an original composition by multi reed instrumentalist Will Boyd dedicated to his high school band director Dwight McMillan. Soulful Noise is an album of tributes, spirituals, and the blues. Song Listing. 1) His Eye is on the Sparrow 2) Sparrow Postlude 3)Charis 4) Tango for Barb and Janice...
MUSIC
New Releases By Nadje Noordhuis, Lisa Hilton, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, säje And More

This broadcast presents a bounty harvest of new releases from trumpeter Nadje Noordhuis, pianist Lisa Hilton, vocalists Staci Griesbach, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould plus a single by säje (Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, Erin Bentlage) with Gerald Clayton, with birthday shoutouts to Lovie Austin (Downhearted Blues), Doris Tauber (Them There Eyes), Emily Remler, Helen Sung, Giacomo Gates, Diana Perez, Wesla Whitfield, Vi Redd and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The 55 Bar Mixtape

All About Jazz celebrates the iconic 55 Bar and the essential role it plays as an establishment where bands are born and sounds shaped over time thanks to its longstanding commitment to jazz. Adored by patrons and musicians since the '80s, the 55 Bar has faced difficult economic challenges during the pandemic and as a result, need our support to continue operations (learn more). If you have the means, please make a donation and help 55 Bar reach its financial goal through their GoFundMe campaign.
RESTAURANTS
allaboutjazz.com

Nate Wooley: Mutual Aid Music

With Mutual Aid Music, trumpeter Nate Wooley expands the ideas that underlay his Battle Piece series, (heard on three albums on Relative Pitch Records from 2015, 2017 and 2019) to produce a double CD which absorbs and enthralls. To the original cast of accomplished improvisers, comprising saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, vibraphonist Matt Moran and pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, Wooley adds four players, who hail from contemporary classical backgrounds. Of these, pianist Cory Smythe has had the greatest exposure to jazz audiences, not least through his work as part of drummer Tyshawn Sorey's groups, but cellist Mariel Roberts, violinist Joshua Modney and percussionist Russell Greenberg all prove similarly proficient at spanning genres.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The 55 Bar: Music and Stories

All About Jazz celebrates the iconic 55 Bar and the essential role it plays as an establishment where bands are born and sounds shaped over time thanks to its longstanding commitment to jazz. Adored by patrons and musicians since the '80s, the 55 Bar has faced difficult economic challenges during the pandemic and as a result, need our support to continue operations (learn more). If you have the means, please make a donation and help 55 Bar reach its financial goal through their GoFundMe campaign.
RESTAURANTS
allaboutjazz.com

Ashley Henry: The Beauty Of Inclusive Music

From very early on, I could see that music could bring people so much joy, even during times of precarity. Pianist and composer Ashley Henry is one of the most interesting talents coming out of the British Jazz scene, which has been commanding growing international recognition. His debut album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter (Universal, 2019) revealed a universe in which grime, r&b and hip-hop coexist with the respect and recognition for the great jazz players of the past.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Tim Hagans: A Conversation

The pandemic has given trumpet player and composer Tim Hagans a chance to step away from the physicality of the trumpet and focus on seeking new paths for his music. In this episode of LINER NOTES Tim speaks about preparing for an upcoming gig in Europe after not playing with other musicians for nearly two years, as well as his stunning new recording, A Conversation, featuring Germany's NDR Big Band.
MUSIC
