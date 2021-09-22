Renee Rosnes: Kinds of Love

Mike's on the road and overwhelmed with work so it's up to Pat to come up with something to satiate the frothing demand for bastardly content. Back to the vinyl well he goes—first to talk about six Blue Note albums he discovered on his on-going record buying spree (enjoyable in whatever format you choose) and then to muse a little about how Blue Note is once again building a canon by selecting which albums get memorialized in all-analog vinyl and which albums of the hundred plus already released are his favorite in the format. Don't worry—next time it's back to our regularly scheduled format.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO