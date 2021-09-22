Renee Rosnes: Kinds of Love

Each track on Gemini, the new album from pianist, singer and composer Adrianne Duncan, is a mini-suite in its own right. Duncan draws upon her background in classical music and jazz to create her rich sonic palettes; her dense harmonies and often unconventional structures leave room for improvisation and melodic development. The ensemble of world-class Los Angeles jazz musicians on the album include Nick Mancini on vibraphone, Dan Lutz on bass, Jimmy Branly on drums, Katisse Buckingham on sax and flute and John Tegmeyer on clarinet. “The title track ‘Gemini,’ the sole instrumental piece, reveals another facet of Duncan’s compositional gifts. The grooving, churning odd-meter structure gives ample space to all the soloists, beginning with a heated round of trading between flute and clarinet, followed by drums over an ostinato and finally vibes on the closing vamp.” (David Adler)
