Right out of the gate, this is a great recording. Gerry Eastman is the moving force as guitarist, producer, arranger, and photographer. If you dig soul jazz and B3 organ trios, it is a safe bet that you will enjoy this session from start to finish. So many great sounds are conjured up: you hear Wes Montgomery, but Jimmy Ponder too. Charlie Earland and Richard "Groove" Holmes must have gone into Greg Lewis' ears at some point, and of course, Jimmy Smith too. Taru Alexander on drums keeps things moving along and takes a wonderfully musical solo on "St Marteen Swing" that reminds you of the difference between a timekeeper and a percussionist.

