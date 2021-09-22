Mankwe Ndosi, Marc Johnson & Damien Kingston

Mankwe Ndosi is not a singer (more like a true vocal artist!!!) that was familiar to me, but she certainly is now. Her recording Felt/Not Said is strikingly different. She's from Minneapolis, not that far from Chicago, the home of the AACM, and that's where Ndosi set out to incorporate AACM influences to her African roots and hip hop and rap. You definitely want to check out what she's doing. Much more new albums to taste on the menu as well: two solo releases by Manila-based free jazz saxophonist Rick Countryman and the much-respected bassist Marc Johnson; guitarists James Gilmore from North Carolina and Damien Kingston from Tasmania; Emily Bronté-inspired music from Portuguese bassist Nelson Cascais; and a dip into the groove and flow of South Africa's scene in the person of longtime bassist Bakithi Kumalo.) I think you'll enjoy the rest, too.