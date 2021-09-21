Living Donor Liver Transplants: Better Outcomes for Children

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn a worldwide pediatric study, researchers from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles show the clear benefit of using living donor liver tissue for transplants. In the United States alone, 500 children will need a liver transplant this year. While liver tissue can come from living or deceased donors, no studies have demonstrated which of these methods leads to better outcomes for children. In a new publication, researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles pooled published results from over 8,000 pediatric patients across four continents. The data reveal that children who receive living donor liver tissue for transplants are far less likely to experience serious complications like organ rejection.

