In duel of bullpens, Phillies walk off Orioles, 3-2, on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning triple
PHILADELPHIA — In a duel of two of baseball’s worst bullpens, the better came away victorious. With the Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies both planning to use their bullpens to cover every inning Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, the home team evened the series with a 3-2 victory. J.T. Realmuto’s walk-off two-run triple followed an intentional walk of National League MVP frontrunner Bryce Harper, who represented the potential winning run.www.bakersfield.com
