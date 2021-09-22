In duel of bullpens, Phillies walk off Orioles, 3-2, on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning triple

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face another obstacle when it comes to ending their nine-year playoff drought. J.T. Realmuto, who clearly has not been at his best this season, was out of the lineup with inflammation in his right shoulder as the Phillies hosted the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Andrew Knapp was in the lineup in place of Realmuto and batted eighth.

