Religion

Lies and More Lies: Can You See It?

By Matthew Maher
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have heard so many people state that they have never lived through such a time of deep deception and lofty lies. They permeate everywhere: they contradict all norms, any ability to be a critical thinker, promote group thinking, and are completely bankrupt of old-fashioned common sense. As a pastor,...

