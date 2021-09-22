Jaguars and Falcons Got Into the Dumbest Twitter Argument

Trevor Lawrence Leads League In Uncatchable Passes. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been wildly inaccurate to begin his young career. The first overall pick in this year's draft, Lawrence has been hyped as a once in a generation talent. Despite the hype and opportunity to run the show in Jacksonville, Lawrence leads the league with 36% of his passes being uncatchable. Managers shouldn't completely panic this early in his career and season, but this can hurt the long-term outlooks for his teammates, especially wide receivers Laviska Shenault, DJ Chark Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence will draw the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 3 and they allowed Kirk Cousins to pass all over them in Week 2, but looked very good against Ryan Tannehill and Titans in Week 1. Like most rookie quarterbacks, it will take time for Lawrence to get adjusted to the NFL and managers should hold onto him two-quarterback leagues.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO