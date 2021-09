Still going strong! After a rocky journey immediately following Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James’ tenure on The Bachelor, the couple is doing better than ever. “We’re in a great place,” the Georgia native, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation. “We just needed to take that time away from everyone and really figure everything out, and I think that we were just so sick of the outside noise and we were like, ‘You know what? We need to just put all of that aside and really focus on our relationship and how we feel about each other and nothing else.’ It’s been so so incredible.”

