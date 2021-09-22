CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Stoops hopes narrow win over Mocs was learning experience

By KEITH TAYLOR KENTUCKY TODAY
News Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON — Mark Stoops hopes his team’s narrow win over Tennessee-Chattanooga was a learning experience as Kentucky heads into Saturday’s showdown at South Carolina. The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) failed to pull away from the Mocs and escaped with a 28-23 triumph in a game that unexpectedly went down to the final quarter. Stoops was disappointed in preparation and the Wildcats’ inability to piece together a complete game.

