Stoops hopes narrow win over Mocs was learning experience

LEXINGTON — Mark Stoops hopes his team’s narrow win over Tennessee-Chattanooga was a learning experience as Kentucky heads into Saturday’s showdown at South Carolina. The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) failed to pull away from the Mocs and escaped with a 28-23 triumph in a game that unexpectedly went down to the final quarter. Stoops was disappointed in preparation and the Wildcats’ inability to piece together a complete game.