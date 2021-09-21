A Yankees Shortlist Of Players Who Can Hold Their Head High This Year
While the Yankees have underachieved as a franchise this year, it’s always all about the players. Here’s a shortlist of the few who shined…. The Yankees have always been a franchise that measures success by counting World Series titles. To players like Hank Bauer, Gil McDougald, Clete Boyer, and Bill Skowron, World Series “bonus” checks meant the difference between driving a beer truck to pay the bills or relaxing with their family during the winter.reflectionsonbaseball.com
