CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A Yankees Shortlist Of Players Who Can Hold Their Head High This Year

By stevecontursi
reflectionsonbaseball.com
 9 days ago

While the Yankees have underachieved as a franchise this year, it’s always all about the players. Here’s a shortlist of the few who shined…. The Yankees have always been a franchise that measures success by counting World Series titles. To players like Hank Bauer, Gil McDougald, Clete Boyer, and Bill Skowron, World Series “bonus” checks meant the difference between driving a beer truck to pay the bills or relaxing with their family during the winter.

reflectionsonbaseball.com

Comments / 0

Related
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench

LeMahieu will not start Thursday's game against Baltimore. LeMahieu hits the bench after starting six straight games. Gio Urshela will slide back to third base, the position LeMahieu has occupied since the Yankees shuffled their infield at the start of the week, while Tyler Wade enters the lineup as the shortstop.
MLB
Newsday

Bullpen comes through as Yankees hold on to beat Rangers

The days are dwindling and the standings are unforgiving, so when the Yankees had a chance to feed on a bottom-dweller, they didn’t let it go to waste (this time). A week after losing two of three to the pitiful Orioles, the Yankees were able to dispatch another bad team Monday night, holding on for a 4-3 win over the Rangers at Yankee Stadium — a near-necessity as they fight for a wild-card spot with 11 games remaining and a more challenging schedule ahead of them.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Melky Cabrera
Person
Shelley Duncan
Person
Hank Bauer
Person
Francisco Cervelli
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Gil Mcdougald
Person
Derek Jeter
editorials24.com

Who’s to blame for the Yankees’ struggles?

No need to embellish here. The American League standings tell the story: The Yankees, after getting crushed on Sunday in a series rubber match with Cleveland, wake up Monday morning 1.5 games out of playoff position (two in the loss column) with 12 games left. Fangraphs’ playoff odds gave the Bombers a 28.7 percent chance of claiming a wild card. It’s not looking good.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Barely Hold On Vs. Rangers

Gary Sánchez has been described as the “lightning rod” of the Yankees’ roster by no less an authority than his manager, with Aaron Boone believing that the increased scrutiny can often be unfair. After a challenging week-plus behind the dish, the catcher delivered some thunder. Sánchez hit an early home...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Heads to bench

Rizzo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland. Rizzo has gone 3-for-22 at the plate over his last seven games. He'll hit the bench Saturday, with Luke Voit taking over at first base.
MLB
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Jordan Montgomery: Unheralded And Underrated – Yankees Mainstay

Jordan Montgomery has quietly but efficiently put together a solid year for the Yankees. He just rolls along as the team’s best-kept secret. Jordan Montgomery made his first appearance for the Yankees during Spring Training in 2017. As a 4th-round pick by the Yankees from the University of South Carolina...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortlist#Wild Card#Mvp#Hubie Mercado
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees Playoffs

Posted in Yankees 2021 Yankees Commentary Yankees Playoffs. The Yankees will sweep the Red Sox tonight, with Jordan Montgomery adding to his stature among team starters. And Giancarlo Stanton – oh my… When…. Posted in Aaron Judge Analysis Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 2020 Stretch Run Yankees Playoffs. Yankees: Is This Just...
MLB
WestfairOnline

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Bronxie Had To Be Left Behind But The Bats Made It To Canada

Bronxie, The Yankees’ new mascot, was left behind due to Canada’s COVID restrictions. But the team’s bats made it through customs big time…. The Yankees have two new additions: a seven-game winning streak and a turtle named Bronxie. Bronxie was introduced to the team by Nestor Cortes Jr. as a...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 9/29: One player who has brought the Bombers back to life, Judge, Taillon injuries

The New York Yankees are making waves in the Wild Card ever since adopting a pet turtle named Bronxie. With the turtle roaming the clubhouse and sparking confidence within the Yankee players, they have been unstoppable as of late. With the post-season in mind, the Yankees have taken a healthy two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first place spot in the WC. Just last week, they were sitting below the Wild Card, and now they lead with a cushion as the Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy