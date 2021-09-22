Check Out The Eerie Eats and Treats at Knott’s Scary Farm This Year!

Ok so I can’t be the only one who absolutely loves certain smells at the Disney Parks (example-Pirates of the Caribbean), am I right? Our sense of smell is something that can trigger emotions and since the parks are our happy place for most of us, wouldn’t it be amazing to bring certain smells from the park into your own home so you can trigger that sense of happiness you get when walking around or riding a certain attraction? Well I am happy to report that dream IS possible! And how, may you ask? The Magic Candle Company has bottled up these scents and turned them into candles, room spray, wax melts, air fresheners, fragrance oils, and so much more!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO