Check Out The Eerie Eats and Treats at Knott’s Scary Farm This Year!
The fog has officially returned to Knott’s Scary Farm this year and I could not be more excited for all the spooks and treats the park has in store for guests this year. Every year, guests (including myself for the last 15 years) return to Knott’s Scary Farm ready to be chased down by clowns with chainsaws, enter into terrifying mazes filled with torture chambers and deafening music, and have your soul scared right of you by monsters prowling in the dark night. For some reason most of us really get a kick out of this experience, however one thing that should not be forgotten when visiting Knott’s Scary Farm is some of the amazing themed food offerings!thekingdominsider.com
Comments / 0