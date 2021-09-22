CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Check Out The Eerie Eats and Treats at Knott’s Scary Farm This Year!

By Kristin Swan
thekingdominsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fog has officially returned to Knott’s Scary Farm this year and I could not be more excited for all the spooks and treats the park has in store for guests this year. Every year, guests (including myself for the last 15 years) return to Knott’s Scary Farm ready to be chased down by clowns with chainsaws, enter into terrifying mazes filled with torture chambers and deafening music, and have your soul scared right of you by monsters prowling in the dark night. For some reason most of us really get a kick out of this experience, however one thing that should not be forgotten when visiting Knott’s Scary Farm is some of the amazing themed food offerings!

thekingdominsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Our Foothills

I’ve hiked in areas of the U.S. where the only vegetation in sight is grass, in others where tens of thousands of trees are as close to identical as the eye can tell, and in still others where the ground is so flat that you can see the curvature of the earth.
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Farm-To-Fork Festival Treats

Tina talks to Patty Mastracco, the Food Stylist, about Farm-To-Fork Festival Treats! See what delicious treats they have for you to try!
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Scary Farm Is Bubbling With Ghoulishly Good Grub

Facing down a band of roaming fiends with your bravery and fortitude intact?. You're going to need to nosh before that happens, to get some grub, to find the sort of meals that will keep you moving even when faced with a cavalcade of creepy sights. Ghoulishly good news: The...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Dark#To Say The Least#The Dark Night#Vampire#In The Fog#Food Drink#Knott S Scary Farm
oc-breeze.com

The Haxans announce exclusive Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween residency

Goth-pop duo, THE HAXANS – Ash Costello (New Years Day) and Matt Montgomery (Rob Zombie) – have announced that they will be celebrating this year’s spooky season in the most outrageously ghoulish fashion with an exclusive musical residency at Southern California’s largest Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm. Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm are available here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thekingdominsider.com

You Can Bring Disney Parks Magical Scents Into Your Home With These 25 Candles!

Ok so I can’t be the only one who absolutely loves certain smells at the Disney Parks (example-Pirates of the Caribbean), am I right? Our sense of smell is something that can trigger emotions and since the parks are our happy place for most of us, wouldn’t it be amazing to bring certain smells from the park into your own home so you can trigger that sense of happiness you get when walking around or riding a certain attraction? Well I am happy to report that dream IS possible! And how, may you ask? The Magic Candle Company has bottled up these scents and turned them into candles, room spray, wax melts, air fresheners, fragrance oils, and so much more!
MUSIC
insideuniversal.net

REVIEW: Knott’s Scary Farm Makes Its Return for the 2021 Haunt Season

Man, it’s been a heck of a journey the last two years, hasn’t it? At least for Knott’s, they had planned for their biggest Boysenberry Festival in 2020, leading into their 100th anniversary and the world had other plans. But always one to take boysenberries and turn them into boysenberry...
AGRICULTURE
thekingdominsider.com

Foodie Guide to 50th Anniversary Celebration Sips and Bites

The magic is calling all Foodies to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration – The World’s Most Magical Celebration! Throughout our four theme parks and beyond, Disney chefs and mixologists have created more than 150 sips and bites full of color, whimsy, and a touch of EARidescent shimmer – with even more coming throughout the 18-month celebration beginning Oct. 1.
RESTAURANTS
New Country 99.1

Check Out This Harry Potter Themed Hedgehog Farm In Colorado

Cuteness overload right here. This place would be a dream come true for my wife who loves hedgehogs...and is a Harry Potter fanatic. For me, I'm all about the hedgehogs but just a little luke warm on Harry Potter but I'd be down to check this place out, especially considering that these super cute hedgehogs are decked out in Harry Potter style hats. (I want to see one in a robe...THAT would be epic).
COLORADO STATE
Only In Missouri

Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant

Missouri might just be one of the most beautiful places on earth. We’re pretty fortunate, too, to have an abundance of places to admire the natural beauty, too. A meal at Osage Restaurant in Missouri, for example, promises jaw-dropping views paired with a scrumptious, fine dining meal. You won’t find a better place for a […] The post Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
The Morning Call

Things to do: From scary to savory, we have three events you’ll want to check out this weekend

Whether you’re ready for Halloween now or looking to spice up your life, there’s an event for you this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. There’s a ton going on but we hand-picked a trio of events: Halloween Haunt The basics: Dorney Park is transformed for this annual fall event, featuring spooky attractions and strolling freaks, monsters and zombies. It gets underway Saturday, Sept. 18 and runs on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy