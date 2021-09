Well, something what's most of people, including me, have waited for got reduced - the ba... I don't understand it either. They find a real problem and solve it (to some extent), however, with their solution comes tiny problems. One just hopes the problem will be fixed in the next version of the same line of production so we wait but instead they decide to kill the line entirely and release garbage instead!

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO