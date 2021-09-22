CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix launches free plan for Android devices in Kenya

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

I dont understand the point of this 25% of the material Netflix have. It's the content of Kenya. I am not subscribing for Netflix for it's full price cause they also have some content with region block for my country so why should i pay for the full price if i dont get full Netflix content ? Never mind that the price is with same number like it is for Dollars in States but for me it's in Euro and i pay more then States for full content while i have stripped version of it too. I rather pirate the movies or shows or just watch them from online sites that are free and not blocked by my region so it's not pirating and it's same like watching a video in youtube. While i have these sites a lot and google finds them easy for me too.

gamepressure.com

Android 12 Launch Date Leaked

The new Android is coming very soon. Last week marked the release of Android 12 Beta 5, the last test version before the launch. According to leaks, the finished system is expected to appear in early October. In May of this year Google announced a new version of its mobile...
IndieWire

Netflix Plans Live YouTube Special Featuring First-Ever All-Civilian Space Launch — Exclusive

While Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have recently fueled stories about billionaires going on joyrides to space, the next example is a very different endeavor. On Wednesday, Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman is scheduled to blast off on the SpaceX Dragon mission capsule for the Inspiration4 mission, which will orbit the Earth for three days. The event will mark the first-ever all-civilian mission. Isaacman has donated the remaining Dragon capsule seats to three other first-timers: Child cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, community college professor and former NASA astronaut finalist Sian Proctor, and data specialist Christopher Sembroski.  While Branson and Bezos...
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Netflix brings mobile-only free streaming tier to Kenya

Netflix really wants people in Kenya to start watching movies and shows on their streaming service. They are launching a free plan for those who want to check out their extensive library, even though not everything is available on this tier. The good news is that it’s totally free and you don’t have to enter any payment details. The better news is that it’s ad-free as well. The bad news though is that there are of course some limitations to this free tier.
tech-ish.com

Redmi 10 with 50MP camera officially launched in Kenya

Xiaomi Kenya yesterday launched the Redmi 10 in the market. The device comes as a replacement to the Redmi 9 from last year, but brings in very huge spec bumps. This will definitely be an easy recommendation from me for everyone looking for a device within the segment. According to...
techweez.com

At the Moment, Showmax Kenya Has Better Motion Pictures Than Netflix

A lot of people are shifting into online services to stream films and TV shows. While there are a ton of options from which users can access motion pictures, the majority of Kenyans have settled on Netflix and Showmax. The two services are popular and for various reasons. Netflix, for...
tech-ish.com

Vivo Y21 Launching in Kenya next week

Vivo has announced it is planing to refresh its Y-series in the Kenyan market with the launch of the Vivo Y21 on 28th September. We expect a price point of around kES 20,000 given what we saw with the Vivo Y20s. The company claims the Vivo Y21 will be the...
/Film

Netflix Is Now Offering A Free Streaming Plan -- In Kenya

Netflix has rolled out a free version of its mobile plan. The catch? It's only available in Kenya right now. That's because the biggest streaming service in the world has seen growth slow in countries like the U.S. They've got enough people in North America hooked on "Stranger Things" and "Lupin." Now they've got their sights set on Africa. To break in though, they're having to get creative.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Rolls Out Free Subscription Tier In Kenya

Netflix has officially announced that they will for the first time be releasing a free tier for the streaming service, however, at this stage, it will be limited to select regions. In a blog post today the news was announced that Kenya will be the first country to receive this...
mediapost.com

Netflix Offers First Free Mobile Plan, In Kenya, To Drive Paid Conversions

Netflix has begun rolling out its first free service plan for mobile phones — an ad-free plan that is limited to Kenya, at least for the present. Netflix has previously offered free trials and limited content in various international markets as a sampling method to drive conversions to its paid plans, but the mobile-only plan is a new variation.
gsmarena.com

Realme GT Neo2 confirmed to launch in India next month

Realme announced the GT Neo2 a few days ago in China and said it would launch the smartphone globally without providing a timeframe. Later, on Twitter, Mr. Madhav Sheth - VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India, Europe, and Latin America - confirmed that the GT Neo2 will come to India, and now Mr. Sheth tells us that the GT Neo2 will launch in the company's biggest market in October.
firstsportz.com

Free Fire Max APK+OBB Download Links for Android Devices

The much-awaited Free Fire Max is finally going to hit the Global server today. Here are the Free Fire Max APK+OBB Download Links for Android Devices. Free Fire Max is a standalone application that comes with enhanced graphics and features which provides some extensive gameplay experience. After the success of Free Fire, the developers have decided to give more popularity to the franchise by releasing a new and enhanced version of Free Fire. The Max version does offer the same gameplay but with enhanced graphics and other significant features.
techweez.com

Infinix Zero X Series Officially Launched in Kenya

Infinix Zero X series was officially launched early last week during the Infinix Presents: See Beyond event in partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich. The smartphone company has finally launched the Zero X series in the country. Here’s the breakdown of the smartphone’s features – all of which are huge...
IGN

Free Fire Max Released in India on Android and iOS Devices

Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular mobile battle royale, has now been released for Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and App Store. Along with the game's launch, Garena also revealed what new visual improvements are there in the new game, which include new animation sets for characters, special animations for consumables, and new weapon effects. The new maps in Free Fire Max also include enhancements such as "effects across water bodies, safezones, and even with natural surroundings." The game weighs in at just under 1GB on the Google Play Store for Android devices.
gsmarena.com

Oppo Watch Free to arrive on September 26

The month of September is turning out to be big for smart device announcements, and Oppo lines up an event as well. The company announced on Weibo a new smartwatch is on its way - it will be called Oppo Watch Free and will arrive on September 26, at the same stage where we expect to see the Oppo K9 Pro and an Oppo Smart TV.
gsmarena.com

Amazon to launch a new 15-inch, wall-mountable Echo device

Amazon's hardware division is definitely keeping busy, most recently, with the announcement of an updated Kinde Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition. There is another hardware announcement event on the horizon, officially set for September 28. A Bloomberg report claims to offer a potential insider scoop on the hardware Amazon is likely to unveil.
