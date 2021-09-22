Netflix launches free plan for Android devices in Kenya

I dont understand the point of this 25% of the material Netflix have. It's the content of Kenya. I am not subscribing for Netflix for it's full price cause they also have some content with region block for my country so why should i pay for the full price if i dont get full Netflix content ? Never mind that the price is with same number like it is for Dollars in States but for me it's in Euro and i pay more then States for full content while i have stripped version of it too. I rather pirate the movies or shows or just watch them from online sites that are free and not blocked by my region so it's not pirating and it's same like watching a video in youtube. While i have these sites a lot and google finds them easy for me too.