The Xiaomi 11T series is here. The flagship series has been surfacing on the web the past few weeks. Xiaomi was expected to hold a product launch this September. It has finally happened and now we can confirm most of the information we have. Three variants have been introduced: the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The last model is mainly a refreshed version of the one released in India. Instead of Xiaomi Mi 11, the new phones are now simply called Xiaomi 11. The Chinese OEM has officially dropped the Mi branding recently.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO