Economy

Falcon's Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an exploration crew have been sent to the high-grade Spitfire-Sunny Boy Project (the 'Property') near Merritt, B.C. The Company's first phase announced September 2020 was successful in identifying gold mineralization over a 300m strike length. The Company's second phase is a more aggressive follow up utilizing pack-sack drilling along the Master Vein and parallel mineralized horizons. Highlights of the September 2020 sampling program was a 2.2m channel sample that averaged 59.8 g/t Au which included a 1m channel sample that assayed 122 g/t Au on the Master Vein. Additional highlights are tabled below.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

