Google Pixel 6 Pro prototype leaks in hands-on video Comments

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

I am not a fan of the centered hole punch nor the camera bump, but... Price is everything. Anonymous, 11 hours agoI hate all glass phone. Can't use all glass phone without case. Has to be very careful wh... moremaybe you should start being careful and stop being so clumsy. I have used several glass backed phones, even right now my phone has a glass back and I have broken NONE of them. That's also without a case. yes, there's the occasional accidental drops but 50 times? what kind of clumsy hands do you have?

www.gsmarena.com

CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro’s specs come into focus after comprehensive leak

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are launching soon as the company’s next flagship phones and prospective iPhone 13 competitors. While the company has already shared a lot of what the Pixel 6 will bring, a pair of reports add more color to what we already know about the Pixel 6. Coming from XDA Developers, the reports claim to detail the display, camera, and processor that will ship in Google’s next phone.
droid-life.com

Here’s More Pixel 6 Pro Specs for You Google Fiends

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have an updated understanding of what the Pixel 6 Pro will be offering later this year, thanks to new intel posted to the web. Should this latest information be accurate, Google fans are in for a real treat with this device, so fingers crossed this all pans out the way we hope.
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel 6 specs leak reveals (almost) all

We’ve already heard a great deal about the Pixel 6 line, partly from Google itself, and partly from a string of tipsters. Now XDA Developers appears to have received a veritable smorgasbord of corroborating Pixel 6 info from an anonymous leaker. This confirms core Google Pixel 6 specs like the...
droid-life.com

A Guy Took Pictures of the Google Pixel 6 Pro

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google still hasn’t set a public date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be revealed and then go on sale, but they are doing everything they can to continue to tease their arrival. The new Google Store in NYC has apparently setup display units that someone noticed today and took pictures of.
gizmochina.com

Google displays the Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro live at its New York City Store

Google had previously announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were scheduled for release in the fall of 2021. In June this year, tech giant Google opened its first brick-and-mortar store located in the Chelsea area of New York City. The company has now placed these smartphones on display in its New York City store. Visitors to the store can now have a close look at the devices but they are not allowed to touch the two smartphones.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Official Google Pixel 6 series images, display specs leaked

Google has been working on the next-gen Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 series is almost ready and we can expect a big announcement will be made in the coming weeks. We’re looking at an early October reveal but we also won’t be surprised if the tech giant suddenly launches the phone. It has already posted some information on its website about the Pixel 6. The page even has images of the smartphone plus details about the custom-made chip called the Google Tensor.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Battery, camera, display, Tensor SoC and RAM specifications confirmed by extensive leak

A lot has been spoken about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ahead of their launch, including what Fabric Cases Google has created for them. Details about Google's in-house Tensor SoC have leaked too, which Mishaal Rahman has expanded upon. According to XDA Developers' Editor-in-chief, all details have been provided by a leaker with the actual phone 'who wishes to remain anonymous'.
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel Fold to launch later this year, as per new leak

Google’s first foldable phone has been rumored to be under development for years now. First tipped by a blogger back in 2019, the phone that now has a name – Google Pixel Fold – has inched closer to an actual launch than ever before. A fresh new leak from David...
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro Fabric Case Color Options Revealed

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will launch next month, and as we’re getting closer to the event, more and more information keep on leaking. The latest leak reveals the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Fabric Case color options. The Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro Fabric Case color...
