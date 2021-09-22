CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiké Hernández, Xander Bogaerts both homer as Red Sox top Mets, 6-3, for sixth straight win

Cover picture for the articleExactly two weeks out from the American League Wild Card game, the Red Sox continued their winning ways against the Mets to kick off their final homestand of the regular season. Although they fell behind first, Boston fought their way back for a 6-3 victory over New York at Fenway...

CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
NESN

What Having COVID-19, Being Away From Red Sox Taught Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts wasn’t immune to the COVID-19 outbreak that spread through the Red Sox clubhouse over the past few weeks. But now that the All-Star shortstop is on the other side of things, having returned to the team Sept. 10, he’s picking up even better than where he left off.
MLB
MassLive.com

Why are Boston Red Sox players, coaches wearing No. 21? Kiké Hernández, Alex Cora and others honoring Roberto Clemente

SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.
MLB
chatsports.com

Xander Bogaerts, AL wild card-leading Red Sox top Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox entered the day holding the top spot for the wild card, a half-game ahead of the Yankees...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Triples, scores twice

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-4 win against Seattle. Bogaerts reached base in his final two at-bats with a leadoff triple in the eighth to ignite a five-run inning and a ninth-inning single. After spending the first week and a half of September on the COVID IL, Bogaerts is 6-for-16 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last five games.
MLB
Boston Herald

Red Sox win fourth straight, club O’s again

If the Red Sox are able to make it to the post-season at the expense of their ancient rival Yankees, they should send a bouquet of roses to the city of Baltimore. While the floundering Yanks managed to lose eight times to the cellar-dwelling Orioles, the O’s rolled over yet again for the Sox on Saturday. Behind a three-hit, four RBI performance from Xander Bogaerts and solid relief work from Tanner Houck, the Sox picked up their 11th win of the year over the O’s, who suffered their 101st loss of their wretched season in a 9-3 drubbing at Fenway Park.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Is It Time for Xander Bogaerts to Switch Positions?

Tomase: It's time to talk about Bogaerts' future at shortstop originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Unless you're Derek Jeter or Barry Larkin, nearly every great offensive shortstop of the last 50 years eventually ends up somewhere else. Robin Yount began his career as an MVP shortstop and ended it...
MLB
NBC Sports

Bogaerts dominates Orioles as Red Sox extend win streak

The Boston Red Sox extended their win streak Saturday to four games with a 9-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, and star shortstop Xander Bogaerts provided much of the offensive firepower. Bogaerts went 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored. His most notable...
MLB
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts talked way into Boston Red Sox lineup Wednesday, won’t sit as planned; Kevin Plawecki catching again over Christian Vázquez

SEATTLE -- Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was originally supposed to have the day off Wednesday but talked manager Alex Cora into playing and is starting at shortstop in Boston’s series finale against the Mariners. Bogaerts, who missed eight games from Sept. 1-10 after testing positive for COVID-19, didn’t start...
MLB
theScore

Bogaerts powers wild card-leading Red Sox to 4th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox moved to 1 1/2 games ahead of the rival Yankees, who lost to Cleveland 11-3. Boston entered...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Paces offense in blowout win

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Orioles. Bogaerts singled home a run in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead, then he drilled a three-run homer to left-center field in the sixth to extend the cushion to 8-3. It was the first three-hit performance in over a month for Bogaerts, who is now riding a five-game hitting streak during which he's hitting .391 (9-23).
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas homers in Triple-A debut

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas wasted no time in introducing himself to a new level of competition in his debut for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday night. After earning a promotion from Double-A Portland earlier this week, Casas batted third and started at first base for the WooSox in their series opener against the Rochester Red Wings (Nationals affiliate) on a rainy night at Polar Park.
MLB

