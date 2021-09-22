CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

NENT lifts subscriber goal for Viaplay as it aims at UK, Germany

By Anna Ringstrom
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rzoO_0c4A76Jr00

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish media group NENT increased the subscriber target for its Viaplay business on Wednesday and said the streaming service would enter five new markets, including Britain and Germany.

Ahead of a presentation to investors and media, NENT said it was now targeting 12 million Viaplay subscribers by the end of 2025, up from 10.5 million previously and versus 3.3 million subscribers at the end of June.

It also forecast 2020-2025 compound annual organic sales growth at the upper end of its target ranges - 18%-20% for the group and 13%-15% for its Nordic operations.

NENT competes with streaming giant Netflix, the market leader in the Nordics, as well as Disney, which launched Disney+ in the region last year.

The company, which is currently launching series “Ronja the Robber’s Daughter” and “The Prize of Silence”, said it would bring Viaplay to Britain, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, taking the number of markets to 16 by the end of 2023.

It has previously said it will launch in the United States this year.

NENT also set a new target of 23%-25% compound annual organic sales growth for Viaplay in the Nordic markets for 2020-2025.

The company has been creating dark, psychological crime shows such as “Wisting” and “Darkness: Those who kill” and plans to premiere at least 50 original titles this year.

Local competitors include Bonnier Broadcasting’s C More, owned by Telia Company, and Sweden’s state-owned SVT.

NENT shares, up 6% so far this year through Tuesday, were up 1.8% in early trade.

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Bank: “NENT a success in Poland”

Investment bank Berenberg, reporting on Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), said that while it is still too soon for NENT’s management to communicate subscriber numbers for Poland, given that the launch was a little over a month ago, the tone from management suggested that all is going according to plan. The...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay set to expand into five new markets by 2023

Today, NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay announced its expansion into five new markets – namely, the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will be available in a total of 16 countries by the end of 2023 (compared with the original target of 15 announced in November 2020) and will aim to reach 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Nordic streamer Viaplay sets sights on UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group is set to bring its Viaplay streaming service to five new territories, including the UK and Canada, by the end of 2023. The SVoD platform will first launch in the UK in the second half of next year, before arriving in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023. This will take the total number of countries where Viaplay is available to 16, beating the target of 15 that NENT announced last November.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Canada#Austria#Nent#Swedish#Nordics#Bonnier Broadcasting#C More#Telia Company#Svt
Screendaily

Nordic VoD platform Viaplay to launch in five new markets including UK, Germany and Canada

Stockholm-based Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is launching its rapidly expanding streaming service Viaplay in five new markets by the end of 2023. The service will launch in the UK in the second half of 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023. That will bring the total markets for Viaplay to 16, more than the original target of 15 announced in 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
Shropshire Star

US to lift ban on vaccinated UK travellers – reports

President Biden is expected to make an announcement soon. Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to enter the US from November, according to reports. US President Joe Biden will reportedly announce on Monday that he will lift the 18-month blanket ban on all travellers from the UK and EU introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value to about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
MARKETS
The Independent

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs

In a packed intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Romania’s capital, Bucharest 55-year-old Adrian Pica sits on his bed receiving supplementary oxygen to help him breathe. “I didn’t want to get vaccinated because I was afraid,” he said.Around 72% of adults in the 27-nation European Union have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but a stubbornly low uptake of the shots in some eastern EU nations now risks overwhelming hospitals amid a surge of infections due to the more contagious delta variant.“Until now I didn’t believe in COVID-19,” Pica, who said his early symptoms left him sweating and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Analyst Cuts Stock Price Target on Streaming Subscriber “Reset”

“Paradise Lost” was the title of Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall’s Tuesday report, in which he cut his price target on Walt Disney’s stock by $13 to $203, citing a streaming subscriber “reset.” The Wall Street expert maintained his “overweight” rating on the Hollywood conglomerate’s shares though. “We look to the Netflix experience and content amortization expectations to remain confident in Disney, but our price target falls as we reset our sub numbers,” he explained. Recent management commentary on streamer Disney+ user trends in the current quarter “has cast a spotlight on what it will take for Disney to reach fiscal year...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy