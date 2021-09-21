CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 21/09/2021

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

At 17:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 77.07 at 6980.98 points, a movement of 1.12%, showing a dramatic rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a well traded share, with approximately £7,310.2m (0.739%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 81% of the companies in the FTSE...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wolfish headwinds fail to blow the housing market down

* Most major S&P sectors green; utilities out front. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WOLFISH HEADWINDS FAIL TO BLOW THE HOUSING MARKET DOWN (1105. EDT/1505 GMT) A one-two punch of housing...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Abstd Euro Log. Share News (ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC - investment firm - Raises GBP125 million through the placing, open offer and subscription of 91.7 million shares at a price of 109.0 pence each, as well as the issue of an extra 23 million shares in line with the company's general issuance authority.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks firmer on penultimate day of Q3

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished in the green on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances from the likes of Next and AstraZeneca. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.14% at 7,108.16, and the FTSE 250 was 0.1% firmer at 23,150.97. Sterling was in negative territory, meanwhile, last trading down...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Pershing Square Holdings#Rolls Royce Holdings#Ftse#Rolls Royce#Psh#Royal Dutch Shell A#International Airlines#Iag#Prudential#Pru#Kingfisher#Kgf#Compass Group#Cpg#Antofagasta#Lloyds#Lloy#Polymetal International
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as investors mull GDP data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday after data showed the UK economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,128.92. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy expanded...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks pare gains as travel sector drops

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Tuesday amid weakness in the travel sector, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,116.53 . Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy expanded...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed; Oxford Nanopore soars on debut

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were mixed at midday in London as investors remain worried surging inflation will lead to interest rate hikes, while Oxford Nanopore shares jumped as it began life as a publicly listed company. The FTSE 100 index was up 20.00 points, or 0.3%, at 7,128.16....
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Severfield (SFR)

NOTIFICATION DEALING WITH THE EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY A PDMR UNDER THE SEVERFIELD PLC SAYE SHARE OPTION PLAN. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name. Gemma...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq, growth bear brunt of selloff

* U.S. stocks sink; Nasdaq leads declines, ends down nearly. 3%Tech, comms svcs lead S&P sector losses; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ, GROWTH BEAR BRUNT OF SELLOFF...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains; Next rallies after lifting guidance

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances from the likes of Next and AstraZeneca. The FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,089.06. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "If investing is often about climbing a wall of worry, then...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of lending data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to nudge a touch higher at the open on Wednesday following losses in the previous session, as investors eye lending data. The FTSE 100 was called to open up four points at 7,032. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets had a...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks gain as AstraZenca, Next rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks racked up healthy gains in early trade on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca and Next pacing the advance. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,075.87. Investors were mulling over the latest industry figures from the British Retail Consortium, which showed that retail prices...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks bounce back in broad advance

* U.S. stocks rise in early trade; S&P 500 out front. * Consumer discretionary leads S&P sector gains; energy sole. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS BOUNCE BACK IN BROAD ADVANCE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow slides 569 points, tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbles as Treasury yields spike

U.S. stock indexes tumbled Tuesday as consumer confidence slumped to a seven-month low and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed concerns over inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569 points, or 1.63%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 2.04% and 2.83%, respectively. Ticker Security...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq leads selloff as bond yields jump

* Comm svcs, tech lead S&P sector losses; energy only gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ LEADS SELLOFF AS BOND YIELDS JUMP (1010 EDT/1410 GMT) Major U.S. stock indexes are...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
Life Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 29/09/2021. Number...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow Jones Composite: Running out of steam

* U.S. equity index futures suggest a modest opening. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW JONES COMPOSITE: RUNNING OUT OF STEAM (0900 EDT/1300. GMT) The Dow Jones Composite Index is made...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Not out of the woods yet

* Real estate leads S&P sector gainers; energy down the most. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET (0930 EDT/1330 GMT) DataTrek Research is out with a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy