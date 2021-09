Lorena Myers and George McQuarrie took home wins in their divisions of the Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 3-6-9 bowling event on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Myers took home first place in her division of the PV 500 Club tournament. She bowled a total of 829 with games of 203, 235 and 165, to go along with a handicap of 226.