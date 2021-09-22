Angels officially eliminated from postseason contention in fifth straight loss
A night after giving up 10 runs to the Houston Astros, Angels pitching was bullied once again in a 10-5 loss Tuesday night. The Angels have struggled mightily against the Astros and the AL West all season, and their ineptitude in the division reared its ugly head again as the Halos lost their fifth straight game. The loss moves them to 72-79 on the season and officially eliminated them from postseason contention.www.chatsports.com
