Sounders savor the chance to add Leagues Cup trophy in Vegas on Wednesday

Playing in its first international championship in club history, Seattle Sounders FC came up just short in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final, falling by a final score of 3-2 to Liga MX side Club León at Allegiant Stadium. All five of the match’s goals came in the second half of play, with Cristian Roldan’s opening tally in the 48th minute being nullified by three goals from León to seal the match. Seattle midfielder Nicolas Benezet netted a second strike in second-half stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Rave Green to wrestle control of the match back from the Liga MX side.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO