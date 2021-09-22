Sounders savor the chance to add Leagues Cup trophy in Vegas on Wednesday
There may be skepticism among soccer enthusiasts, but for Sounders FC, reaching the Leagues Cup championship match Wednesday is not only significant, it’s essential. Organizers announced Tuesday that beginning in 2023, the tournament that pits Mexico’s top-flight Liga MX against MLS will qualify the top three finishers to the CONCACAF Champions League competition. Liga MX and MLS will pause their seasons for one month so that all teams can vie for the Leagues Cup title.www.wenatcheeworld.com
