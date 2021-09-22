CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders savor the chance to add Leagues Cup trophy in Vegas on Wednesday

By Jayda Evans The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be skepticism among soccer enthusiasts, but for Sounders FC, reaching the Leagues Cup championship match Wednesday is not only significant, it’s essential. Organizers announced Tuesday that beginning in 2023, the tournament that pits Mexico’s top-flight Liga MX against MLS will qualify the top three finishers to the CONCACAF Champions League competition. Liga MX and MLS will pause their seasons for one month so that all teams can vie for the Leagues Cup title.

www.wenatcheeworld.com

ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
chatsports.com

What is this Leagues Cup thing Sounders are playing in?

Although the Seattle Sounders are in the middle of a pretty busy part of their schedule, you’ve likely noticed that they do have a match on Tuesday when they host Mexican powers Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup. Based on what I’ve heard about ticket sales, I am guessing a lot of you either don’t know or, perhaps, don’t care about this game.
MLS
chatsports.com

2021 Leagues Cup match recap: Seattle Sounders FC 1, Santos Laguna 0

Santos Laguna were the better team for most of the match, but a goal at the death by former Monarcas Morelia striker Raúl Ruidíaz ends their quest for the Leagues Cup in a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders. While Santos has played better, Seattle were poor for large stretches of the match and should feel fortunate to advance.
MLS
MyNorthwest.com

Raúl Ruidíaz’s last-second goal sends Sounders to Leagues Cup final

Raúl Ruidíaz scored in second half stoppage time to lift the Sounders to a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna of Liga MX at Lumen Field on Tuesday night, clinching a spot in the final of the Leagues Cup. Sounders 1, Santos Laguna 0: Box score. Ruidíaz, the MLS goals leader,...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders will face Léon in Leagues Cup final

After beating two of Liga MX’s best teams over the last 10 years, the Seattle Sounders will again have their work cut out for themselves when they face Club Léon in the Leagues Cup final next Wednesday. Léon handled Pumas UNAM 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch their spot in the final after dismantling Sporting KC 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Sounders set to face Liga MX powerhouse Club León in Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas

Next Wednesday, the Seattle Sounders will square off against Liga MX giants Club León (7:00 p.m. PT; ESPN2, TUDN, UniMás) in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. with a trophy on the line. León advanced to the final by dismantling Sporting Kansas City 6-1 in the quarterfinals before beating fellow Mexican side Pumas UNAM 2-0 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. They currently sit third in the Liga MX Apertura season, five points shy of league-leaders Club América with eight matches played.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Five Things we loved about Sounders booking a trip to Las Vegas

SEATTLE — The Leagues Cup is one of Major League Soccer’s latest attempts to forge a closer relationship with Liga MX, and close observers of the league could fairly argue this competition is more overkill than revolutionary. After all, the two leagues already meet in Concacaf Champions League. And the Campeones Cup (another recent addition). And the All-Star Game (yet another recent addition). But in MLS’s seemingly eternal quest for relevance and credibility — particularly with Latin-American fans — the more chances to test themselves against Liga MX, the better.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs Santos Laguna, recap: We are going to Vegas, baby

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders are headed to Las Vegas for the Leagues Cup Final! Seattle took a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna thanks to a goal from Raúl Ruidíaz in the final minute of stoppage time. This is what the Leagues Cup should be. Even though the first half ended 0-0 and the crowd was sparse, the game was undeniably fun. The Brothers Roldan were vibing all up and down the right side, Ruidíaz and Fredy Montero were absolutely “trying sh*t” in a purely Clint Dempsey sense of the phrase, everyone was having a great time.
MLS
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

LIVERPOOL TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY AT ANFIELD, FOLLOWING MATCH AGAINST THIRD-PLACE CHELSEA THIS WEDNESDAY AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON NBCSN & UNIVERSO

NBCSN Airs Three Consecutive Days of Doubleheaders – Starting Today, Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22; Wednesday’s NBCSN Coverage Concludes with Extended 75-Minute Postmatch Goal Zone from Anfield. Manchester City’s David Silva Tribute Highlights THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW today at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Sky Sports News...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sounders vs. Santos Laguna, Leagues Cup live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

Say what you will about the relative value of Leagues Cup, but the Seattle Sounders are playing for a spot in a cup final when they host Santos Laguna tonight. The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of Leon-Pumas UNAM in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 and players of the eventual champion will share a pot that’s likely more than $1 million.
MLS
ESPN

Club Leon set up Seattle Sounders showdown in Leagues Cup final

Santiago Ormeno and Santiago Colombatto struck as Club Leon sealed their place in the Leagues Cup final with a 2-0 win over 10-man Pumas UNAM on Wednesday. The Liga MX side will face the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer in the Las Vegas showpiece on Sept. 22 in what will be the first ever meeting between the sides. Seattle beat Santos 1-0 in the other semifinal earlier this week thanks to Raul Ruidiaz's stoppage-time winner.
MLS
8newsnow.com

2021 Leagues Cup Final kicks off Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Leagues Cup Final is Wednesday in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium and will put the best U.S. club against the best from Mexico. It’s expected to draw a lot of soccer fans. The Seattle Sounders, representing Major League Soccer, will face Club León...
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC falls short in Leagues Cup Final, losing 3-2 to Club León in Las Vegas

Playing in its first international championship in club history, Seattle Sounders FC came up just short in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final, falling by a final score of 3-2 to Liga MX side Club León at Allegiant Stadium. All five of the match’s goals came in the second half of play, with Cristian Roldan’s opening tally in the 48th minute being nullified by three goals from León to seal the match. Seattle midfielder Nicolas Benezet netted a second strike in second-half stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Rave Green to wrestle control of the match back from the Liga MX side.
MLS
chatsports.com

Five observations from Sounders’ loss to León in Leagues Cup final

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A final is a final. Whether it’s the World Cup or an 8-year-old youth team tournament, you usually have to do a lot of work to get there. And once you’re there, nobody playing has ever decided it’s not worth the effort to lift the trophy. So whatever one thinks about the value what is now an almost obsolete version of the Leagues Cup, the Sounders were there, with a trophy to lift, and a legend to build.
MLS
chatsports.com

Sounders v. Club León, Leagues Cup Final: Three Questions

The quest for a third major (we’ll call this a major trophy?) under Brian Schmetzer continues on Wednesday night (7 PM PT, ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN) when Seattle Sounders face Club León in the Leagues Cup Final. On the neutral pitch of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the MLS dynasty takes on a recently surging León.
MLS

