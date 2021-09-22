CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County requires vaccines or negative test to enter restaurants, gyms, more

County requires vaccines or negative test to enter restaurants, gyms, more Starting today, Contra Costa County residents will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result to enter certain indoor businesses, including Tice Creek Fitness Center and Creekside Grill and Bar. The new health order applies to customers 12 and older entering restaurants,

