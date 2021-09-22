County requires vaccines or negative test to enter restaurants, gyms, more
County requires vaccines or negative test to enter restaurants, gyms, more Starting today, Contra Costa County residents will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result to enter certain indoor businesses, including Tice Creek Fitness Center and Creekside Grill and Bar. The new health order applies to customers 12 and older entering restaurants,www.rossmoornews.com
Comments / 2