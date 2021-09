With their four-game sweep of the A’s this week, the Mariners moved to 84-69 on the season and just two games back in the Wild Card race with just nine games left to play. FanGraphs gives the Mariners a 5.1% chance of making the playoffs; FiveThirtyEight has 8% odds. Both of those projection systems assume that the team to claim the second Wild Card spot in the American League will need to win 91 games. Let’s take a look at what the Mariners need to do to get to that point, and what needs to happen with the AL East teams in the race.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO