Watertown, WI

Norskies shut out Goslings

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago

DEFOREST — Malik Victorine had a goal and an assist to lead DeForest to a 3-0 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday. “There’s really not much to say about this result,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We played flat most of the match. We had some sparks here and there, including the start of the second half when we were only down 0-1. DeForest scored a goal off the far post that deflected into goal to go up 2-0 and that deflated any momentum we had. We just didn’t play well. Touches were poor, pass weights were way off, we weren’t stepping to balls. We had a couple injuries, but I really just think DeForest played a solid match and out hustled us. It’s definitely a disappointment after the Sauk Prairie result. Once again, the team will need to bounce back quickly so they are ready for Fort on Thursday night. It’s our senior night so I know the guys are wanting to be sharp and get a better result for that.”

