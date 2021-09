Albert Pujols starts at first base for the Dodgers on getaway day against the Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati, a chance for a few at-bats against Cincinnati southpaw Wade Miley. Starts have been few and far between for Pujols of late, outside of starting two of the four games against the Cardinals in his return to St. Louis. Even counting those, Sunday marks Pujols’ third start in the Dodgers’ last 21 games.

