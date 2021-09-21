CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley History: Six Homestead firsts

Cover picture for the articleIn January 1908, Homestead School opened. In 1947, the Homestead Progressive Club approved the first uniform house numbering system. Even numbers were on the right. In 1948, there was the first day of city mail delivery for Alto, Almonte, Homestead, Tamalpais Valley and Marin Heights. No more RFD. The Post Office Department would henceforth consider these communities as part of Mill Valley. All mail had to carry a street name and a house number.

