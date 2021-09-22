CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Black the New White?

By Laurie Hardie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting Married? Vera Wang says there’s nothing wrong with black wedding dresses. The 72-year-old bridal wear designer says “A lot of people were shocked – they. said it was depressing to have brides in black. Wang says ‘Not at all, it’s sexy,’”. “Then of course a lot of brides embraced...

