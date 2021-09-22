Is Black the New White?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While the majority of us are not fashion designers, you probably have a good idea of the clothing you like to wear each season to look and feel your best. That's why content creator and curve model Caralyn Mirand turned to her audience to help design her latest collection with Amazon's The Drop, an in-house fashion brand that teams up with influencers to create limited-edition pieces available in sizes XXS through 3X.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO