Like many alumnae of Saint Mary’s and Notre Dame, my Facebook newsfeed lit up with articles regarding the YikYak posts. My gut reaction reading the posts was the same as it’s always been — anger, followed by loss. Anger that a group of bright, intelligent women who sincerely want to make a difference in the world are thrown into a sexist stereotype. Loss, because I reflect on how navigating those stereotypes was part of my college experience. And I always wished it hadn’t been that way.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO