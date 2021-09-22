Suggestions from a neighbor with over 25 years of experience living near student party houses

I know that college students have always, and will always, want to drink and party. However, that doesn’t mean there is nothing that can be done to make the situation safer for them and more tolerable for us neighbors. The primary focus should be on party houses (i.e. boarding houses) which have been grandfathered in, so they don’t have to abide by the city ordinance which states that no more than two unrelated adults may live in one unit.