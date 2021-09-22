MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead

2021-09-22 08:36:13 GMT+00:00 - LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The win kept the Giants a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Tyler Rogers protected the slim advantage in the ninth, getting Manny Machado, who homered twice previously, to ground into a game-ending double play with two aboard. It was Rogers' 13th save.

Tommy La Stella led off the game with a home run for the Giants, and Wade, Brandon Belt, Buster Posey and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece. San Diego's Tommy Pham hit his 15th homer, and Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits and an RBI.

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 (10 innings)

Albert Pujols had a pinch-hit RBI single in the 10th inning, and Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

Trea Turner and Gavin Lux had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who have won three straight and nine of 10. Kenley Jansen (3-4) pitched one scoreless inning, and Alex Vesia got the final out for the first save of his career.

C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies.

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 1

Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers and Jorge Soler added a solo blast to lead Atlanta over Arizona in Phoenix.

Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored twice for the Braves, who have won three straight contests. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson also had two hits for Atlanta, which maintained its three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Ketel Marte, Josh VanMeter and Ildemaro Vargas had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the seventh time in the past eight games and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in the majors.

Mariners 5, Athletics 2

Marco Gonzales won his eighth straight decision as Seattle defeated host Oakland to pull even with the A's for second place in the AL West.

J.P. Crawford homered with one out in the ninth for the Mariners, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Seattle and Oakland are three games back in the race for the AL's second and final wild-card playoff berth.

Gonzales (9-5) went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits, with the runs coming via solo homers by Matt Olson and Starling Marte. Right-hander Drew Steckenrider pitched the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Twins 9, Cubs 5

Josh Donaldson, Max Kepler and Nick Gordon each had three hits and two RBIs to boost visiting Minnesota over Chicago.

Minnesota snapped a two-game skid behind a 16-hit attack and a sharp bullpen. Six pitchers combined on six innings of two-run relief. Mitch Garver also had three hits, and Byron Buxton added two.

Chicago finished with 11 hits, including two apiece from Rafael Ortega, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. Rookie Frank Schwindel doubled to extend his season-best hitting streak to 10 games.

Cardinals 2, Brewers 1

Tommy Edman drove in a run and scored another as visiting St. Louis edged Milwaukee to claim a 10th consecutive victory.

Cardinals starter Jake Woodford (3-3) blanked the Brewers for five innings while allowing just two hits. He struck out five and walked one for the Cardinals, who have their longest winning streak since 2001.

The Brewers have lost five of their past seven games, but they still lead second-place St. Louis by 9 1/2 games in the NL Central.

Phillies 3, Orioles 2 (10 innings)

J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift host Philadelphia past Baltimore.

Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis each had two hits for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game losing streak at a crucial juncture.

Austin Hays hit an RBI double with one out in the 10th inning to temporarily give the Orioles a 2-1 advantage. Cedric Mullins and Pat Valaika added two hits apiece for the Orioles.

Red Sox 6, Mets 3

Xander Bogaerts crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run as part of a four-RBI night to lift Boston past visiting New York in the opener of a two-game series.

Sep 21, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder LaMonte Wade (31) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Enrique Hernandez also homered as the Red Sox ran their winning streak to six. Boston maintained its grip as the top AL wild card over the Toronto Blue Jays (1 1/2 games back) and New York Yankees (two games).

Pete Alonso hit his 34th homer of the season for the Mets, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Yankees 7, Rangers 1

Luis Severino pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance in nearly two years after sluggers Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge homered as New York beat visiting Texas.

Severino received a loud ovation from the crowd when he entered the game with the Yankees holding a 7-1 lead in the eighth inning. It was his first appearance since the 2019 American League Championship Series after missing last season and most of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Anthony Rizzo contributed an RBI single as the Yankees beat Texas for the fifth time in six meetings this season.

Blue Jays 4, Rays 2

Rookie Alek Manoah overcame a bout of wildness and Bo Bichette's sacrifice fly plated the game-winner as Toronto earned a key win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Manoah (7-2) fired six innings and yielded five hits and two runs in running his head-to-head mark against the AL East leaders to 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He fanned seven but issued a career-high six walks -- Toronto pitching handed out 11 free passes -- and hit a batter.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-4 with two runs and homered for the second consecutive game as the Blue Jays moved to 16-4 in September.

Astros 10, Angels 5

Houston got home runs from Kyle Tucker, Aledmys Diaz, Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado in a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

The Astros increased their lead in the American League West to eight games over both Oakland and Seattle.

The Astros had 10 hits, including two each from Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Diaz. The Angels got home runs from Shohei Ohtani, Jack Mayfield and Phil Gosselin. Ohtani socked his 45th long ball of the season, tying Mike Trout for the second-highest total in club history. Troy Glaus holds the club record with 47 in 2000.

Indians 4, Royals 1

Yu Chang hit a three-run triple and Cal Quantrill tossed 6 2/3 solid innings to propel host Cleveland over Kansas City.

Ernie Clement belted a solo homer to help the Indians rebound from dropping a doubleheader to the Royals on Monday. Cleveland had won 11 straight games against Kansas City before that.

Hunter Dozier homered for the second time in as many days for the Royals. Whit Merrifield had two singles and Nicky Lopez added a double to extend his career-best on-base streak to 31 games.

Tigers 5, White Sox 3

Victor Reyes had four hits and drove in two runs to lift host Detroit over Chicago.

Luis Robert had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, whose magic number to clinch the AL Central remained at two.

Daz Cameron had three hits and scored twice and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs for the Tigers. Winning pitcher Bryan Garcia (3-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save of the season.

Pirates 6, Reds 2

Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and Michael Perez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with two hits to help visiting Pittsburgh win its first game in Cincinnati in 14 tries.

Perez, the Pirates' catcher, had been hitless in 19 at-bats and 2-for-53 coming into his sixth-inning at-bat, before an infield single sparked his night. Ben Gamel homered and Mitch Keller (5-11) earned his first win since Aug. 20 at St. Louis.

For the Reds, it was a bad time for their 13-game home winning streak against the Pirates to come to an end. The Reds fell to four games behind St. Louis, which beat Milwaukee, for the second National League wild-card spot.

Nationals 7, Marlins 1

Josh Rogers allowed just one run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings, leading Washington to a win over host Miami.

Rogers (2-0) yielded five hits and two walks while striking out four to help the Nationals earn just their second victory in six games. Keibert Ruiz went 2-for-5 with one RBI. He has five RBIs in the first two games of this three-contest series.

The Marlins were led by catcher Nick Fortes, who hit his second homer in his fourth major league game. Miami, which had posted walk-off wins in each of its previous two games, is just two games ahead of the Nationals in the battle to stay out of the NL East cellar.

