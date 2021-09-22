CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Palo Alto 10.0 firewall in HA in Azure

By sameer.ahmad
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

We are trying to test VM series firewall in HA without load-balancer and following the documentation listed on PA website, can someone confirm if the document is well tested and we are seeing issues in connectivity and Template for secondary firewall is not clearly identified. Please let me know if there is any working template for HA.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Integrated SASE Platform

Palo Alto Networks today unveiled a secure access service edge (SASE) platform that brings together its existing access control and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) in a single offering. Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products for firewall-as-a-platform at Palo Alto Networks, said Prisma SASE brings together Prisma Access and...
COMPUTERS
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Networks Launches Cybersecurity Device for Home Users

SANTA CLARA — Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks has unveiled Okyo Garde, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution delivered through a premium mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system. The device will provide security to home-based workers and small businesses where the workplace is as likely to be a kitchen table or spare bedroom as an office cubicle. Okyo Garde combines hardware, software and security services into one seamless, simple subscription starting at $349 per year.
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Fail to migrate Palo HA FW to Panorama Mgmt

I tried to migrate Palo HA FW to Panorama mgmt as per below guideline link, but fail in step 5.5. - Clear "Enable Config Sync" on both FW (OK) - Connect both FW to Panorama (OK) - Add both FW to Panorama (OK) - Import config of both FW into...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Prisma SASE: Cybersecurity's Most Complete SASE Solution

As the world and workforces around the globe rapidly shift, organizations are forced to rethink how they're doing business. There are many reasons for this tectonic shift, including the following:. A hybrid workforce has become the new normal—even a requirement for many organizations. As a result, many companies are planning...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Alto#Azure#Permissions#Vm#Pa#Template#Ip#Api#Sla#Secondary Ha
Network World

Palo Alto shapes SASE package for hybrid enterprises

Palo Alto Networks has bolted together its SD-WAN and security technologies to offer an integrated, cloud-based, secure-access service edge (SASE) offering aimed at simplifying distributed enterprises. Called Prisma SASE, the package brings together the company’s core Prisma Access package of cloud-based, next-generation security gateways with its Prisma SD-WAN technology it...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

VM-Series firewalls in Azure with multiple private zone NICs behind Internal LB not maintaining session

I have a use-case: There are 2 VM-Series Palo-alto firewalls deployed in Azure behind Internal Load Balancer. Each firewall has 3 private zone interfaces and Internal LB has 3 Frontend-IPs, one for each firewall interface subnet, the request traffic from one private azure subnet lands on Internal LB Frontend-IP1 and distributed to firewall1 interface1 for processing, the response traffic as part of a same session lands on same Internal LB Frontend-IP2 and getting distributed to firewall2 on interface2, this is causing asymmetry and hence the communication is getting dropped on firewall2. This is happening in Azure internal communication as well as Azure to on-premise communication. I was expecting Internal LB to distribute the same session traffic to just firewall1 and not to firewall2 as I have read in Azure docs that Internal Load Balancer always maintains 5 tuple hash to maintain session. Does Internal LB maintains session hash if the communication is between different Frontend IPs ? I'm using original IPs (without Source NAT) to communicate between private zones. I have attached an architecture diagram for reference. Please advise.
SOFTWARE
Street.Com

Palo Alto Networks Continues to Perform on the Upside

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (PANW) . The company just finished their annual investor day. Arora said that the acceleration of technology adoption continues to be a growth driver...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
paloaltonetworks.com

Stony Brook Automates Security With Palo Alto Networks and Internet2

If you work in higher education IT, you know that Internet2 provides high-speed networks, cloud solutions, research support and services that are tailored for higher education, research institutions and government entities. Did you know that helping these organizations fortify their cybersecurity strategy is also a core focus for Internet2?. Given...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Okta SAML with Panorama - No Self-Signed Cert allowed now

I have a question about the Common Name used on the cert for Panorama SAML login with Okta. Palo is not allowing self-signed cert for SAML anymore and requires the cert to be signed by a 3rd part CA. I need help understanding what Common Name to use in the CSR, CA vendors require an external FQDN be used but this is for Panorama Admins and is not externally accessible. Link below to the CVE-2020-2021 bulletin from Okta/Palo Alto.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Install Device Certificate for LogCollector CLI

I upgraded a Pan log collector to Software version 9.1.11 . Recently I receive the event "No valid device certificate found" . So I need to generate OTP certificate and install it . This can be done easily through GUI. However, with LogCollecor , Web UI is disabled and CLI is the only way to access the device .
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks and HashiCorp Secure the Cloud Operating Model

Prisma Cloud has partnered with HashiCorp to deliver zero trust security built for an integrated, multi-cloud world. As companies shift to cloud-first business models, they depend on innovative cloud technologies to achieve security, automation, and scale. Together, Palo Alto Networks and HashiCorp have simplified the security of building and operating at scale in the cloud, and you can learn our approach in our Securing The Cloud Operating Model whitepaper.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Directory Sync and Prisma access

I'm considering using Directory Sync for my Panorama-managed Prisma access tenant and would like to clarify certain aspects of using Directory Sync. - Is there a recommended number of Cloud Identity agent hosts to be deployed?. - Palo Alto's documentation says the certificates generated using the Cloud Identity Engine apps...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Automating HA key exchange

Is there a way to automate the exchange of HA keys when creating an HA pair?. I have gotten everything else using terraform/ansible/panorama. But I cannot figure out how to do HA key exchange programmatically. Hello @pkhavkine, can you confirm which part(s) of the HA key procedure you are looking...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Native VPN not connecting after integrated with SAML Identify provider.

( description contains 'failed authentication for user \'xxxxxxx\'. Reason: Internal error, e.g. network connection, DNS failure or remote server down. auth profile \'AZURE-MFA\', vsys \'vsys1\', From: xxxxx.' ) The above error is getting after introducing the SAML in mobile same we tested from the Laptop and it working without any...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Online payment with SSL decryption

We have SSL decryption enabled on our PA NGFWs but our users have reported issues relating to online payment transactions. We have worked around this by creating a whitelist to bypass decryption but as more sites offer payment facilities online, it will eventually become unfeasible to maintain a bypass list. What is Palo's approach to dealing with this? Are other organizations facing the same issue and how are they dealing with it?
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Huge drop in Panorama syslog forwarding!

I have M-500 Panorama appliances in the active-passive HA. Following are my queries;. 1- I can see that active and passive panoramas forward logs to Syslog destinations. Sometimes the passive Panorama is forwarding more logs. Is that normal?. 2- I can see a huge drop in the Syslog forwarded by...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect at a IPsec S2S branch office

We have a load of small branch offices that terminate at our azure Palo Alto gateway over an IPsec tunnel (via a Draytek router). This all works and allows printing & RDP to onprem services. We also have the Global Protect gateway on the same Palo Alto albeit on a separate subnet.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Sometime is user authenticate sometime is not in Paloalto

Sometime is user authenticate sometime is not in Paloalto. Hey, guys, one of my customer have an issue regarding the Source user let me explain in detail. There is one user having four outlook account in three of them the internet working properly but in one account he selects in outlook and checks the internet connectivity gone and in the logs the Traffic going through a cleanup rule which is the last policy any-any deny which comes before intra inter policy.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Site to Site VPN | Remote traffic hidden behind remote peer

Site to Site VPN | Remote traffic hidden behind remote peer. I'm almost done with a Cisco ASA to Palo Alto site to site VPN migration project. What I am having an issue with is once a tunnel is built, traffic from the remote side is coming out of the tunnel, hidden behind the remote peer, a typical hide-nat.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy