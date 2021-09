(Richmond, IN)--Dr. Thomas Huth with Reid Health talked recently about how they’re seeing more seriously ill Covid-19 patients that are younger in age. "We've had them as young as about 21. And, we're seeing a number of deaths in the last week or so - about ten." There’s also been a lot of discussion recently about how many seriously ill people are unvaccinated. On Wednesday morning, ten of the eleven patients at Reid were unvaccinated. But Huth also discussed another common trait of the seriously ill. Huth said that 95% of local residents seriously ill with Covid-19 are significantly overweight.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO