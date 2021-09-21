All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Gets New Hybrid Engine

The Ford Maverick has been blowing up the internet with its cool styling and promises of massive value and great fuel economy, and they have finally started rolling into dealerships. Earlier this month we discovered the official fuel consumption figures of the EcoBoost 2.0L AWD which came in at an impressive 22/29/25 mpg city/highway/combined, but the most frugal by far will be the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid version. The EPA is yet to reveal the official figures for this frugal little truck, but but as Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently showed us, this vehicle is going to be a serious fuel saver, and if the numbers are to be believed, Ford is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO