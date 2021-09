The Dodgers and Giants both clinched playoff berths this week, but the drama is far from over as their epic race for the NL West title heads into its final frenetic weeks. Both teams are on pace to surpass 100 wins and whichever team wins the West figures to earn the top seed for the National League playoffs and the home-field advantage that comes with it. The runner-up could finish with the most victories of any non-division winner in MLB history (the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1909 Chicago Cubs each won 104 games) but will still find itself hosting the win-or-go-home NL wild card game next month.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO