TV Series

Ordinary Joe

By Melissa Camacho
 7 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about making choices. In what ways can choices that we make today impact our lives in the future? Do all the decisions we make now eventually have long-term consequences?. Are each of...

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
The new fall season officially kicks off for the broadcast networks on Monday. And NBC is coming out of the gate strong with the most original show I’ve seen in a while, the new drama “Ordinary Joe.”. On the day of his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) finds himself...
Like most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options. In NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” which premiered Monday, the man in question sees three different versions of his life play out....
NBC’s new fall series Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk as the titular character, will premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The one-hour drama follows Joe’s life as played out in three separate stories. In one story Joe’s decision of what to pursue after college leads him to follow in his family’s footsteps into law enforcement. Another story finds Joe becoming a nurse, while the third story shows Joe’s chosen to embrace his love of music.
If there’s one thing to be said about NBC’s new series Ordinary Joe, it’s that it’s ambitious. The show, which started as a script written by Felicity co-creator Matt Reeves in 2007, explores a question we’ve all had at one time or another: What if there were three TV shows starring the handsome visage of James Wolk on at the same time? That’s essentially what we’re getting here, and in a way it almost makes up for the fact Fox cheated us out of an entire show by prematurely canceling Lone Star, in which Wolk played a con man living a double life, all those years ago.
The network is collaborating with Pinterest to help users explore their “what if” journey, coinciding with the Sept. 20 premiere of “Ordinary Joe.” The deal marks the first time the image-sharing social network is combining an immersive experience with Creator Idea Pins. NBC is executing a paid media buy with Pinterest for the promotion.
James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
If you are curious to learn more about Ordinary Joe episode, rest assured we’ve got some details within this piece! We like to think this will offer up some context on how future episodes of the James Wolk series will work. We think that NBC would love this to be the heir apparent for This Is Us but in the end, that’s not going to be an easy thing to pull off. At least we know that this show has a fascinating what if? sort of premise and a great leading man — these two things go a long way.
(NBC) – The fall TV season gets underway tonight night on NBC and the new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life, can lead to very different results and show how each one takes title character, Joe Kimbrough, down a very different road.
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of Ordinary Joe on NBC. Read at your own risk!]. If you've ever felt like there was not enough James Wolk on your TV -- we'll go ahead and declare there's never enough James Wolk on TV -- then NBC's timeline-bending drama Ordinary Joe is the right show for you. The new drama explores three different lives of a man named Joe (Wolk) after he comes to a crossroads at his college graduation, with three paths leading to three very different (and not so different?) lives. One timeline sees him settle down with his college sweetheart Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) and become a nurse. Another explores what would have happened if Joe followed in his late father's footsteps and became a cop. The third timeline sees Joe living the life of a famous musician and married to the mysterious woman Amy (Natalie Martinez), whom he met on the way to his graduation ceremony. While each of the lives look very different on the surface, the Ordinary Joe pilot explores how much they overlap 10 years after that graduation, with all three Joes dissatisfied with their love life and grappling with bombshells that threaten to change everything he's built so far.
“Ordinary Joe,” NBC’s latest tearjerker drama, starts simply enough with the eponymous young man (played by James Wolk) graduating from college. He is at a time in his life where the world is both widely open to him, but also demanding that he make important decisions about who he will be and what he will do — and because of that, the narrative of the show splits into three distinct timelines.
A new fall drama on NBC contains three times the tearjerking potential of most other prime-time network dramas thanks to a format that allows it to tell three heart-tugging stories at once all about the same guy -- a guy named Joe. The show is “Ordinary Joe” (premiering Monday night),...
The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about Black history and Martha’s Vineyard. How did Oak Bluffs become known for its Black population? Did you know about this part of the US and its history?. Do you think Our...
NBC’s Ordinary Joe explores three different “what if…?” scenarios, all fully realized and lived in — but could one of the timelines be the true one? The new series (airing Mondays at 10/9c) stars James Wolk, whose character Joe must make a pivotal choice at his college graduation ceremony: ask out Amy (played by Natalie Martinez), meet up with his best friend/sometimes girlfriend Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) or go to dinner with his family? If he goes down the first route, Joe and Amy are husband and wife in 10 years, and he’s become a famous rock star, but the couple is...
NBC’s newest series has been creating some buzz amongst series lovers. The unique storyline of Ordinary Joe has us fascinated and now we can’t wait for more. In Ordinary Joe, we follow the life of Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk), who is just your average everyday guy. Nothing really spectacular happens to him his entire life until he made a life-changing pivotal decision on his graduation from the university.
