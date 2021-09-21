Joyce Johnson

Joyce Magdalene Potter Johnson was called home on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home with her dear niece Michelle Treadway by her side. Joyce was born December 2, 1941 in Creston, NC to the late Mason Lee Potter and Cazzie Crenice Roark Potter. Joyce attended Baptist Home Church and Corinth Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James Johnson; her sisters Deanna Potter Johnson and Sue Potter Treadway; brothers-in-law Jimmy Calvin Graybeal, Clifford Treadway and Robert Johnson. Also she was preceded in death by her family-in-law Margaret Glenn, Lois Lipford, Cecil Johnson and John Johnson. She worked for and retired from Hanes after 30 plus years. Prior to that she worked for Kennit Canning and Jennersville rose gardens. Joyce also worked on newspapers and enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and gardening.