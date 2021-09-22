CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska DOT looks to bolster their mechanics ranks before winter

By Brent Weber
1011now.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experienced mechanics like Todd Jewell don’t mince words: the job is never boring. “You gotta like a challenge,” said Jewell, with 15 years working on crews that maintain and repair more than 8,600 mechanical “units” in NDOT’s stable. “You’re not just repairing trucks, you need to know how to repair anything, everything. Chainsaws, weed trimmers, you name it, we got it, we work on it.”

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Nebraska Dot#Wowt#Ndot#Nebraskans
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy