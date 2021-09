The White House imposed sanctions Tuesday against SUEX, a virtual currency exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency or other digital currencies, for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. Spearheaded by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the new commercial and financial penalties against SUEX are intended to punish the platform "for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors, involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants," according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

