Evergrande crisis: Buy the dip or bail? Pundits weigh in

Given current market volatility, buying the dip in fundamentally sound stocks could be a smart move. Thus, the recent dips in quality stocks Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), and Core Molding Technologies (CMT) could represent the perfect buying opportunity. Let’s discuss.The market has witnessed a two-day relief rally as major stocks market indexes moved into positive territory, driven by the Federal Reserve’s signal that it will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for now. But the indexes are in the red at the time of writing this article because investors fear that the Chinese real-estate developer Evergrande’s debt crisis could lead to global financial contagion. Furthermore, a decline in consumer confidence and an uptick in jobless claims have compounded the concerns. But, ironically, the stock market’s volatility has created an ideal situation for long-term investors to buy quality stocks at low prices.
Comments / 0