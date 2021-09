(Bloomberg) -- One trader just took on a massive bet that U.S. stocks will rally into the end of 2021. The flurry of trades with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY) -- which took place between 10:34 a.m. and 10:41 a.m. New York time -- involved call spreads maturing in each of the next three months. The total cost was about $50 million. Should all the contracts be in the money by their respective expiration dates, they would be worth $136 million -- for a profit of roughly 70%, according to an estimate from Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO