Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Download PC windows game

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War looks to be a smart and fulfilling strategy game for the fans of the series. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a proper The Lords of the Rings game, with the last one being Middle-earth: Shadow of War in 2017, so it’s great to see such a beloved franchise back in the spotlight. Instead of being an RPG, however, this title is a mobile game that focuses on strategic play and has a unique social interaction aspect to it that allows you to work together each season to reclaim and conquer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO