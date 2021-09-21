Grid 2 free full pc game for download

Three survivors are being stocked on another planet and you will control them. In reality, their airship was damaged during an important journey. They must be protected from many dangers, such as disease on the strange planet. There are many methods to defeat the enemies, including training pets and farm animals. You can train them until they obey you. Be aware that they might be killed in battle. Avoid sending them to dangerous battles. RimWorld will charge you a lot to train them again. It is possible that you will not be able do it again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO