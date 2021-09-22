CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Americans champs at pingpong table, not so much Ryder Cup

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. team has struggled mightily on the golf course against the Europeans in recent years, losing nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups. Give them paddles and a proper pingpong table, though, and they turn into world beaters. At every Ryder Cup there’s talk about the U.S. players and their pingpong matches. The team that plays together bonds together, the theory goes, and if there’s anything the Americans are in desperate need of, it is some good team bonding after losing four of the last five to Europe.

Related
CBS Sports

2020 Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka unintentionally reveals United States team's biggest problem

You could fill up the Library of Congress with theories about why the United States has lost seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. No idea is off limits, no scenario too fanciful. From scripting to spin rates to improper pods to incompatible psychological test scores, if a reason is tangentially plausible, it has been floated by those who watch, follow and obsess over the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

The United States Ryder Cup team and captain Steve Stricker will host the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin against the European team captained by Padraig Harrington. This is the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by a year...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pingpong#Ap Sports#Europeans
golfmonthly.com

Why Team USA Is A Sleeping Giant Ready To Win Back The Ryder Cup

When the Ryder Cup was last held in September of 2018 near Paris, the world was a different place. In much the same way as other significant moments in history have served as markers of time, so too has the Covid pandemic. There was before, and there was after. The...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
Americas
Golf
Sports
olympics.com

Olympic champ Xander Schauffele among stars in action at 2021 Ryder Cup

Reigning Olympic men's golf champion Xander Schauffele will be among the players in action representing the United States when the 43rd Ryder Cup, the biennial tournament between the U.S. and a team representing Europe, takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24–26 September. The Americans are looking to regain...
GOLF
The Independent

No bias with Shane Lowry Ryder Cup selection, says Padraig Harrington

European captain Padraig Harrington insists his friendship with Shane Lowry made it harder for the former Open champion to get on the Ryder Cup team.Lowry held the last automatic place heading into the final qualifying event, but was knocked out of the team by Bernd Wiesberger’s performance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.However, the 34-year-old was then given one of Harrington’s three wild cards for the upcoming contest at Whistling Straits, with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter getting the others as former world number one Justin Rose missed out.“Everybody says ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick...
GOLF
kion546.com

Americans try to win back the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

By The Associated Press (AP) — The biggest event in golf has nothing to do with money. The Ryder Cup returns after being postponed one year by the pandemic. Europe has won nine of the last 12 and will try to win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. The Ryder Cup is at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the American team is led by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. The Pete Dye design previously hosted three PGA Championships. The LPGA Tour has another 54-hole event, this one by design. The LPGA is in Arkansas. The PGA Tour Champions is at Pebble Beach.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why Rory McIlroy needs this Ryder Cup as much as it needs him

HAVEN, Wis—He stood in the 18th fairway with his arms crossed and a slight smile on his face, like a parent watching children fumble on a swing set, both amused and indignant at what stood before him. The photographers in charge of corralling the Europeans were having a hell of a time getting the club in line for the team photo, and while the players awkwardly swayed and stopped at offsetting directions, McIlroy stood back and surveyed the mess.
GOLF
hot96.com

Golf-What’s a Ryder Cup party without Europeans? Not as much fun

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – The Ryder Cup party was back in full swing at Whistling Straits on Friday as the United States roared out of the gate dominating the foursomes 3-1, but for American fans something was missing — Europeans. Afterall, what fun is it if you can’t rub it...
KOHLER, WI
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: Why it is a DISGRACE that Padraig Harrington left out Justin Rose

If Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are the heart and soul of Europe’s Ryder Cup sides, then what is Justin Rose?. This is a question I have been asking myself ever since Padraig Harrington’s stunning announcement that the former World No. 1 didn’t quite do enough to seal his spot at Whistling Straits.
GOLF
BBC

Ryder Cup: American Bryson DeChambeau wants fan support at Whistling Straits

Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Click here for full details. Bryson DeChambeau says being heckled...
GOLF
Telegraph

How Europe can upset the odds and win the Ryder Cup on American soil

Having four of the world's top five players did not do the United States any good in the 2010 Ryder Cup, nor did having three of the top four in 2018. Now, after a 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, US captain Steve Stricker will discover if having eight of the top 10 can see his side regain the trophy in his home state of Wisconsin.
GOLF

