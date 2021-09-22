CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dubois declares `I’m back;’ set for fresh start in Winnipeg

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois is looking forward to finally getting to know his Jets teammates after spending much of last season in Winnipeg isolated from them due to COVID-19 protocols, coupled with a rash of injuries. Dubois says he never felt like himself after being traded by Columbus to Winnipeg in January. The 23-year-old spent this summer dedicating himself to putting last year behind him. He will arrive for the start of Jets camp in top shape. To suggest he’s excited, Dubois says, would be an understatement.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Dmitri Rashevsky Off to Flying Start in the KHL

The NHL is only about a month from starting as most franchises, including the Winnipeg Jets, will be kicking off their training camps next week, but leagues are the globe have already kicked off their 2021-2022 campaigns. There are some Winnipeg Jets prospects and former draft picks competing in these...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Jets#Ap Hockey
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Fresh start

Hey, it’s Monday — a new week is upon us and the 2021-2022 season creeps closer. The B’s split their games in the Buffalo prospect tournament this weekend, though the results weren’t as important as getting a glimpse at what these kids can do. Jesper Froden was one of the...
NHL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
kion546.com

Kraken released: Seattle opens preseason topping Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken made their debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity for playing the game in Spokane, but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise.
NHL
canescountry.com

‘I’m very happy with where I’m at’: Bear ready for fresh start with Canes

It was an offseason of change for the Carolina Hurricanes, as the team kicked off training camp last week with a slew of new faces on the ice. One of those newcomers is defenseman Ethan Bear, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Warren Foegele as a piece to quell the loss of Dougie Hamilton. The 24-year-old Bear has two and a half years of NHL experience under his belt, and played 71 games in 2019-20 en route to a 10th-place finish in Calder voting.
NHL
kion546.com

Changing places: Hyman to Edmonton, Chara to Isles

The chance to win the Stanley Cup and the ability for friends and family to see him play in Edmonton led Zach Hyman to sign with the Oilers. Hyman left his hometown of Toronto after it was clear the Maple Leafs couldn’t fit the versatile forward in under the salary cap. Hyman signed a seven-year contract worth almost $40 million. Graybeards Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara were among the other prominent NHL players changing places this offseason. The movement included Carolina poaching Jesperi Kotkaniemi from Montreal with an offer sheet.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Knights adjust to NHL crackdown on cross-checking

Brayden McNabb is one of the Golden Knights’ most physical defensemen in front of the net and in the corners, which requires the occasional jab to the back of an opponent with his stick. When the league announced last week that there will be a stricter enforcement of the cross-checking...
NHL
kion546.com

A’s edge AL West-leading Astros again on walk-off hit in 9th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3. The A’s swept the three-game series to move up in the playoff chase. They began the day four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York by four games, with Toronto and Seattle also in the mix. Alex Bregman homered for the Astros, whose magic number to clinch the division stayed at 2.
MLB
kion546.com

Yankees sweep, beat Red Sox 6-3 to take AL wild-card lead

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge doubled in the go-ahead runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory and a wild-card flipping three-game sweep. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of the ballpark to give the Yankees their sixth straight victory. Stanton, who won Saturday’s game with an eighth-inning grand slam, homered in all three games of the series. The Yankees arrived in Boston trailing the Red Sox by two games. They leave it with a one-game lead. Boston remains in playoff position, one game ahead of Toronto for the second wild-card spot.
MLB
kion546.com

Reds rout Nationals 9-2 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs, Kyle Farmer broke the game open with a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds kept alive their slim playoff hopes by routing the Washington Nationals 9-2. Cincinnati won its third straight and is 5 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with six games left, tied with Philadelphia. The Cardinals played later Sunday. At 81-75, the Reds ensured consecutive non-losing seasons for the first time since 2012 and ’13. Tyler Mahle (13-6) allowed one unearned run and three hits in six innings.
MLB
kion546.com

LEADING OFF: Cleveland plays final home game as Indians

Cleveland will play its final home game as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed. Cleveland hosts Kansas City in a Monday afternoon makeup of a rainout last week. The team will spend the rest of the final week on the road.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy