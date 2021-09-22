CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Failure of intelligence

By MARK ZEMBOWER Guest column
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Self-righteous hypocrites love to read and advocate books written by other hypocrites, seeking to substantiate their own delusional righteous vainglory (confirmation bias), and blindly enjoy dragging others into the carelessly ignorant darkness of the pit along with them. This is rooted in their childish desire to be ‘right’ — selfishly preventing their being virtuous and gracious — stemming from deep seated insecurity that they should seek psychiatric help to overcome, along with their vain extreme-narcissistic-personality-disorder, hubris, conceit and arrogance.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

