Daniel, a worthy example

By FRANK PARKER Guest column
 6 days ago

Yes, you probably know about Daniel and the lion’s den. But, do you recall what got him in that situation? Disobeying the government. Now that makes it a relative example. Refresh your memory by reading Daniel 6:1-17. You may recall that Daniel also withstood the government in chapter 1 regarding food.

