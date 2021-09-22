CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

By PETER SMITH The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
wxxinews.org

Hochul says religious exemption not a legitimate excuse to avoid COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she doesn't believe health care workers in New York should be able to cite a religious exemption to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor, who held a briefing on the status of the coronavirus in the state, was reacting to a court decision temporarily upholding the rights of some health care workers to refuse the vaccine on religious grounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorelinemedia.net

Church offers 'religious exemption' to vaccine

One Oklahoma pastor, who is also running for U.S. Senate, is offering 'religious exemptions' to COVID-19 vaccine mandate on his church’s website for download, along with links for suggested donations to the church. (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Robert Jeffress
Tennessee Tribune

As the Storm Surges: 100 Black Men and Faith Leaders Partner to Vaccinate All

KNOXVILLE, TN — The latest reports show Tennessee is still leading the country with the highest number of covid cases. In Knoxville two schools closed for a week after Labor Day due to the high number of student absenteeism, the Knox County school board continues to refuse to enact any type of mask mandates and Bob Thomas, school superintendent announced his retirement. Yet as the storm surges, the army of Faith Leaders who hold a vaccine clinic every week are looking neither left nor right: still pressing forward in the war on COVID-19.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Catholic Priest#United Church#Americans#The Orthodox Church#Greek#Catholics#First Baptist Dallas#Southern Baptist#Christians
Daily Trojan

Religious exemptions protect faith practices

Before the return to campus after more than a year and a half of being online in the midst of a continuing pandemic, USC announced it would require vaccinations, making it the “cornerstone” of the University’s policies to keep the community safe. Despite a 95% vaccination rate — with more students in the midst of the vaccination process — the University allows those with religious and medical exemptions to remain unvaccinated.
RELIGION
WECT

Cooper asks faith leaders to encourage their congregations to get vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is urging faith leaders across the state to encourage their congregations to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “Faith leaders from all religious backgrounds can be trusted figures in their communities. Their word can go a long way in encouraging people to talk with doctors and understand that vaccines are safe,” Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday. “NCDHHS Healthier Together team can help houses of worship sponsor their own vaccine clinics. We’re grateful for the faith leaders who are ministering to their congregations by helping to save lives and getting more people vaccinated. We’ll continue to support them however we can.”
RALEIGH, NC
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando political, faith leaders mourn COVID-19 victims at vigil, encourage vaccinations

As the sun set over an adjacent cemetery, a small crowd gathered Tuesday at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church to remember the more than 50,000 Floridians who died from COVID-19. The vigil, organized by Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns in the heart of District 6 on the west side of the city, featured prayers by several local faith leaders. “COVID-19 has had an immeasurable impact on ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KCRG.com

Iowa faith leaders launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Des Moines faith leaders say they’re tired of watching congregation members get sick or die from COVID-19. So they’re launching a campaign to increase trust in the COVID-19 vaccines among the Black, Latino, Asian-American, and other minority populations. Bobbretta Brewton and La-Tica Paige are organizing...
IOWA STATE
Daily Tribune

Many workers are turning to religious exemptions to avoid vaccine mandates. But it's not a simple solution for them or their employers.

Wisconsin residents unwilling to get vaccinated under their employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates are requesting religious exemptions in growing numbers and flocking to lawyers for help. Short of quitting, the process is the only avenue available to vaccine-resistant employees who can't get a medical exemption. But it's not a simple solution...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy