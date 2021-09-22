Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is urging faith leaders across the state to encourage their congregations to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “Faith leaders from all religious backgrounds can be trusted figures in their communities. Their word can go a long way in encouraging people to talk with doctors and understand that vaccines are safe,” Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday. “NCDHHS Healthier Together team can help houses of worship sponsor their own vaccine clinics. We’re grateful for the faith leaders who are ministering to their congregations by helping to save lives and getting more people vaccinated. We’ll continue to support them however we can.”

